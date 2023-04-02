Viaje a Ítaca Subrogatio musicalis: Goebel (XII) & Nielsen 02/04/2023 01:59:48
TELEMANN: Obertura en Re mayor dedicada al Conde Ludwig VIII de Hessen-Darmstadt (21.13). Musica Antiqua Köln. Dir.: R. Goebel.
Aniversarios: Retrospectiva de un enfant terrible (XII). TELEMANN: Ino (32.20). B. Schlick (sop.), Musica Antiqua Köln. Dir.: R. Goebel. TELEMANN: Cuarteto con flauta en Sol mayor, TWV 43:G10 (9.13). V. Fischer (fl.), R. Goebel (vl.), S. Schardt (vl.), L. Berben (clv.).
Ediciones y reediciones: Llegada a puerto. NIELSEN: Sinfonía nº 6, Semplice (35.46). Orq. Sinf. Nacional Danesa. Dir.: F. Luisi.
Parada nupcial de los cuerpos de guardia. STRAUSS: Vals de la polilla, Op. 157 (7.25). Orq. Fil. Viena. Dir.: Z. Mehta.