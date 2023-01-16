Arrancamos la semana con cañonazo de Iggy Pop, 'Modern Day Ripoff', tema incluido en su reciente disco 'Every Loser'. Además, te adelantamos dos canciones del próximo álbum de You Me At Six (una de ellas con colaboración de Rou Reynolds, cantante de Enter Shikari) y escuchamos novedades de The Lemon Twigs, The Arcs, Pecker, Impacto Vudú y Gaz Coombes.
Playlist:
IGGY POP - Modern Day Ripoff
MÅNESKIN - Gossip (feat. Tom Morello)
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Down On The Street
YOU ME AT SIX - No Future? Yeah Right (feat. Rou Reynolds)
YOU ME AT SIX - :mydopamine:
EL VERBO ODIADO - Fargo
NEUMAN - Recovered Files
IMPACTO VUDÚ - Barrio
MONTEPERDIDO - Silla del Ikea
REPION - Brillante
LEVITANTS - La ventana
ÁNGEL STANICH - Motel Consuelo (feat. Nina de Juan)
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Tu pelo de flores
THE LEMON TWIGS - Corner Of My Eye
THE LEMON TWIGS - The One
TODD RUNDGREN - I'm Leaving (feat. The Lemon Twigs)
TODD RUNDGREN - Wolfman Jack
DAVID BOWIE - Watch That Man
DAVID BOWIE - Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (Live at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1973)
ELTON JOHN - Elderberry Wine
SUPERGRASS - I'd Like To Know
GAZ COOMBES - Turn The Car Around
VIVA SUECIA - El bien
PECKER - El viaje de Lone Star
L.A. - Perfect Combination
THE ARCS - Sunshine
MARGO PRICE - Change Of Heart