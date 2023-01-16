You Me At Six | Iggy Pop | The Lemon Twigs | The Arcs | Peck

01:59:04

Arrancamos la semana con cañonazo de Iggy Pop, 'Modern Day Ripoff', tema incluido en su reciente disco 'Every Loser'. Además, te adelantamos dos canciones del próximo álbum de You Me At Six (una de ellas con colaboración de Rou Reynolds, cantante de Enter Shikari) y escuchamos novedades de The Lemon Twigs, The Arcs, Pecker, Impacto Vudú y Gaz Coombes.

Playlist:

IGGY POP - Modern Day Ripoff

MÅNESKIN - Gossip (feat. Tom Morello)

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Down On The Street

YOU ME AT SIX - No Future? Yeah Right (feat. Rou Reynolds)

YOU ME AT SIX - :mydopamine:

EL VERBO ODIADO - Fargo

NEUMAN - Recovered Files

IMPACTO VUDÚ - Barrio

MONTEPERDIDO - Silla del Ikea

REPION - Brillante

LEVITANTS - La ventana

ÁNGEL STANICH - Motel Consuelo (feat. Nina de Juan)

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Tu pelo de flores

THE LEMON TWIGS - Corner Of My Eye

THE LEMON TWIGS - The One

TODD RUNDGREN - I'm Leaving (feat. The Lemon Twigs)

TODD RUNDGREN - Wolfman Jack

DAVID BOWIE - Watch That Man

DAVID BOWIE - Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (Live at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1973)

ELTON JOHN - Elderberry Wine

SUPERGRASS - I'd Like To Know

GAZ COOMBES - Turn The Car Around

VIVA SUECIA - El bien

PECKER - El viaje de Lone Star

L.A. - Perfect Combination

THE ARCS - Sunshine

MARGO PRICE - Change Of Heart