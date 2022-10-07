La portada de este Viernes Eléctrico está dedicada a Viva Suecia, que han publicado hoy su esperado nuevo disco, 'El amor de la clase que sea'. Además, damos la bienvenida al fin de semana con la música de Victorias, Levitans, Ariel Rot, Los Rodríguez, Ángel Stanich, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Franc Moody, Cissy Houston, Prince y DeWolff, entre otros.
Playlist:
VIVA SUECIA - Bien por ti
VIVA SUECIA - Lo que queda de cariño
VICTORIAS - El truco
INTERPOL - Say Hello to the Angels
LEÓN BENAVENTE - Ser brigada
ÁNGEL STANICH - Una temporada en el infierno
LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones
GINEBRAS - Alex Turner
LOS RODRÍGUEZ - Cuando t has ido (Demo 92)
LOS RODRÍGUEZ - Dulce condena
ARIEL ROT - Vals de los recuerdos ('En vivo mucho mejor')
LOS ENEMIGOS - Vendaval
CORIZONAS - Nubes negras
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Mosquito
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Burning
MÅNESKIN - Beggin'
THE JADED HEARTS CLUB BAND - Reach Out I'll Be There
CISSY HOUSTON - Somebody Should Have Told Me
FRANC MOODY - Raining in L.A.
FRANC MOODY - Dopamine
JUNGLE - Talk About It
CORY WONG - Welcome 2 Minneapolis (The Paisley Park Session)
PRINCE - 1999 (Live In Syracuse, March 30, 1985)
PRINCE - Sexy M.F.
DEWOLFF - It Ain't Easy
DEWOLFF - Heart Stopping Kinda Show