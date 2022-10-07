01:58:48

La portada de este Viernes Eléctrico está dedicada a Viva Suecia, que han publicado hoy su esperado nuevo disco, 'El amor de la clase que sea'. Además, damos la bienvenida al fin de semana con la música de Victorias, Levitans, Ariel Rot, Los Rodríguez, Ángel Stanich, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Franc Moody, Cissy Houston, Prince y DeWolff, entre otros.

Playlist:

VIVA SUECIA - Bien por ti

VIVA SUECIA - Lo que queda de cariño

VICTORIAS - El truco

INTERPOL - Say Hello to the Angels

LEÓN BENAVENTE - Ser brigada

ÁNGEL STANICH - Una temporada en el infierno

LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones

GINEBRAS - Alex Turner

LOS RODRÍGUEZ - Cuando t has ido (Demo 92)

LOS RODRÍGUEZ - Dulce condena

ARIEL ROT - Vals de los recuerdos ('En vivo mucho mejor')

LOS ENEMIGOS - Vendaval

CORIZONAS - Nubes negras

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Mosquito

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Burning

MÅNESKIN - Beggin'

THE JADED HEARTS CLUB BAND - Reach Out I'll Be There

CISSY HOUSTON - Somebody Should Have Told Me

FRANC MOODY - Raining in L.A.

FRANC MOODY - Dopamine

JUNGLE - Talk About It

CORY WONG - Welcome 2 Minneapolis (The Paisley Park Session)

PRINCE - 1999 (Live In Syracuse, March 30, 1985)

PRINCE - Sexy M.F.

DEWOLFF - It Ain't Easy

DEWOLFF - Heart Stopping Kinda Show