01:58:50

Es Viernes Eléctrico y suena lo nuevo de Royal Blood, 'Mountains At Midnight', primer adelanto del próximo álbum del dúo, 'Back To The Water Below'. Además, recibimos a Javi Vivo de Generación Ya (Radio 3) y Sobrecarga (Radio 3 Extra), que nos trae una nueva ración de cañonazos que combinan rock y electrónica (esta vez en el menú, Korn, The Qemists y Pendulum); y escuchamos lo último de Lady Banana, Demob Happy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Tame Impala y GUM.

Playlist:

ROYAL BLOOD - Figure It Out

ROYAL BLOOD - Mountains At Midnight

LADY BANANA - La jaula

DEMOB HAPPY - Token Appreciation Society

DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science

PENDULUM - Crush [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]

THE QEMISTS - Dem Na Like Me (feat. Wiley) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]

KORN - Narcissistic Cannibal (feat. Skrillex & Kill The Noise) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-n-G) Meow!

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - Cornflake

TAME IMPALA - Elephant

TAME IMPALA - Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)

GUM - Race to the Air

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - 13 monos

STONED JESUS - Here Come the Robotos

FU MANCHU - Eatin' Dust

WICKED WIZARD - Give Em Hell

BLACK SABBATH - Children of the Grave

CHILDREN OF THE SÜN - Gaslightning

RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to DieqBLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Six Barrell Shotgun (Live At Levitation)

MOLOTOV - Money In The Bank (feat. WOS)

PROPHETS OF RAGE - Hail To The Chief

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON - Trauma

THE BLACK KEYS - Gotta Get Away