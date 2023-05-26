Es Viernes Eléctrico y suena lo nuevo de Royal Blood, 'Mountains At Midnight', primer adelanto del próximo álbum del dúo, 'Back To The Water Below'. Además, recibimos a Javi Vivo de Generación Ya (Radio 3) y Sobrecarga (Radio 3 Extra), que nos trae una nueva ración de cañonazos que combinan rock y electrónica (esta vez en el menú, Korn, The Qemists y Pendulum); y escuchamos lo último de Lady Banana, Demob Happy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Tame Impala y GUM.
Playlist:
ROYAL BLOOD - Figure It Out
ROYAL BLOOD - Mountains At Midnight
LADY BANANA - La jaula
DEMOB HAPPY - Token Appreciation Society
DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science
PENDULUM - Crush [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]
THE QEMISTS - Dem Na Like Me (feat. Wiley) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]
KORN - Narcissistic Cannibal (feat. Skrillex & Kill The Noise) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]
PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-n-G) Meow!
PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - Cornflake
TAME IMPALA - Elephant
TAME IMPALA - Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)
GUM - Race to the Air
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - 13 monos
STONED JESUS - Here Come the Robotos
FU MANCHU - Eatin' Dust
WICKED WIZARD - Give Em Hell
BLACK SABBATH - Children of the Grave
CHILDREN OF THE SÜN - Gaslightning
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to DieqBLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Six Barrell Shotgun (Live At Levitation)
MOLOTOV - Money In The Bank (feat. WOS)
PROPHETS OF RAGE - Hail To The Chief
SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON - Trauma
THE BLACK KEYS - Gotta Get Away