01:59:07

"¡¡Guibrogüey Guibrogüey Guibrogüey nauuuuu!!" Arrancamos celebrando los 30 años que cumple hoy un disco esencial de Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Blood Sugar Sex Magik', publicado el mismo día que 'Nevermind', álbum de Nirvana que también recordamos en esta sesión en la que además escuchamos lo nuevo de Tom Morello junto a Bring Me The Horizon, Kavisnky y el tema central de la película de Daniel Monzón 'Las leyes de la frontera', compuesto por Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba.

Playlist:

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Give It Away

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Under the Bridge

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - I Could Have Lied

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - If You Have to Ask

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Suck My Kiss

BEASTIE BOYS - Fight For Your Right

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Renegades Of Funk

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Down On The Street

TOM MORELLO - Let's Get The Party Started (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)

BRING ME THE HORIZON - Teardrops

NIRVANA - In Bloom

NIRVANA - On A Plain

FOO FIGHTERS - This Is a Call

FOO FIGHTERS - The Pretender

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - Porselana Teeth

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - Las leyes de la frontera

VENTURI - Tranquilísimo

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)

THE CRYSTAL METHOD - Born Too Slow

THE PRODIGY - Firestarter

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Go

KAVINSKY - Nightcall (Dustin N'Guyen Remix)

KAVINSKY - Long Drive

GASPARD AUGÉ - Rocambole

SEBASTIAN - Beograd

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - One + One

NINE INCH NAILS - The Hand That Feeds

GOSSIP - Standing in the Way of Control