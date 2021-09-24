"¡¡Guibrogüey Guibrogüey Guibrogüey nauuuuu!!" Arrancamos celebrando los 30 años que cumple hoy un disco esencial de Red Hot Chili Peppers, 'Blood Sugar Sex Magik', publicado el mismo día que 'Nevermind', álbum de Nirvana que también recordamos en esta sesión en la que además escuchamos lo nuevo de Tom Morello junto a Bring Me The Horizon, Kavisnky y el tema central de la película de Daniel Monzón 'Las leyes de la frontera', compuesto por Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba.
Playlist:
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Give It Away
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Under the Bridge
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - I Could Have Lied
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - If You Have to Ask
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Suck My Kiss
BEASTIE BOYS - Fight For Your Right
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Renegades Of Funk
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Down On The Street
TOM MORELLO - Let's Get The Party Started (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)
BRING ME THE HORIZON - Teardrops
NIRVANA - In Bloom
NIRVANA - On A Plain
FOO FIGHTERS - This Is a Call
FOO FIGHTERS - The Pretender
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - Porselana Teeth
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - Las leyes de la frontera
VENTURI - Tranquilísimo
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)
THE CRYSTAL METHOD - Born Too Slow
THE PRODIGY - Firestarter
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Go
KAVINSKY - Nightcall (Dustin N'Guyen Remix)
KAVINSKY - Long Drive
GASPARD AUGÉ - Rocambole
SEBASTIAN - Beograd
DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - One + One
NINE INCH NAILS - The Hand That Feeds
GOSSIP - Standing in the Way of Control