Arrancamos este Viernes Eléctrico con el álbum que Pearl Jam han publicado con motivo del Record Store Day 2023, un demoledor directo grabado en Melbourne en 1998, época en la que el grupo estaba presentando el disco 'Yield'. Además, te servimos una buena ración de guitarrazos con Rival Sons, Larkin Poe, The Graveltones, Vintage Trouble, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Fantastic Negrito y The Record Company, entre otros.
Playlist:
PEARL JAM - Do the Evolution (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)
PEARL JAM - Brain of J. (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)
PEARL JAM - Hail, Hail (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)
PEARL JAM - Even Flow (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)
RIVAL SONS - Thundering Voices
RIVAL SONS - Guillotine
GRETA VAN FLEET - Highway Tune
RON GALLO - Young Lady, You're Scaring Me
RON GALLO - Entitled Man
THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble
LARKIN POE - Kick the Blues
THE GRAVELTONES - Catch Me On The Fly
THE RECORD COMPANY - Ain't Going Home
VINTAGE TROUBLE - Run Like The River
FANTASTIC NEGRITO - When Everything Went Wrong
KINGS OF LEON - Wasted Time
ROYAL REPUBLIC - Walking Down the Line
ROYAL REPUBLIC - Getting Along
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL - I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News)
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL - Wannabe in L.A.
THE DANDY WARHOLS - Get Off
THE DANDY WARHOLS - Bohemian Like You
SUPERGRASS - Pumping On Your Stereo (Live at T in the Park, 2000)
PRIMAL SCREAM - Rocks
LOS INVADERS - Dinamita
LOS INVADERS - Lady Goodman
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Go
HAVALINA - Salmo destrucción
HAVALINA - Viaje al Sol