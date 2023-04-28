01:58:39

Arrancamos este Viernes Eléctrico con el álbum que Pearl Jam han publicado con motivo del Record Store Day 2023, un demoledor directo grabado en Melbourne en 1998, época en la que el grupo estaba presentando el disco 'Yield'. Además, te servimos una buena ración de guitarrazos con Rival Sons, Larkin Poe, The Graveltones, Vintage Trouble, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Fantastic Negrito y The Record Company, entre otros.

Playlist:

PEARL JAM - Do the Evolution (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)

PEARL JAM - Brain of J. (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)

PEARL JAM - Hail, Hail (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)

PEARL JAM - Even Flow (Live at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. March 5, 1998)

RIVAL SONS - Thundering Voices

RIVAL SONS - Guillotine

GRETA VAN FLEET - Highway Tune

RON GALLO - Young Lady, You're Scaring Me

RON GALLO - Entitled Man

THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble

LARKIN POE - Kick the Blues

THE GRAVELTONES - Catch Me On The Fly

THE RECORD COMPANY - Ain't Going Home

VINTAGE TROUBLE - Run Like The River

FANTASTIC NEGRITO - When Everything Went Wrong

KINGS OF LEON - Wasted Time

ROYAL REPUBLIC - Walking Down the Line

ROYAL REPUBLIC - Getting Along

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL - I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News)

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL - Wannabe in L.A.

THE DANDY WARHOLS - Get Off

THE DANDY WARHOLS - Bohemian Like You

SUPERGRASS - Pumping On Your Stereo (Live at T in the Park, 2000)

PRIMAL SCREAM - Rocks

LOS INVADERS - Dinamita

LOS INVADERS - Lady Goodman

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Go

HAVALINA - Salmo destrucción

HAVALINA - Viaje al Sol