Abrimos este Viernes Eléctrico con tres de nuestros momentos favoritos de 'Will Of The People', el nuevo disco que Muse han publicado hoy. Y más guitarrazos a cargo de False Heads, BRKN Love, Demi Lovato, The Amazons, Pale Waves, The Hunna, The Garlic Phantoms y Reignwolf.

Playlist:

MUSE - Will Of The people

MUSE - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

MUSE - Kill Or Be Killed

MUSE - Hysteria

FALSE HEADS - Rabbit Hole

FALSE HEADS - Thick Skin

BRKN LOVE - Forever's Enough

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Trip Switch

DEMI LOVATO - Skin Of My Teeth

PALE WAVES - Lies

THE AMAZONS - There's A Light

THE AMAZONS - Stay With Me

KINGS OF LEON - Waste A Moment

THE KOOKS - Ooh La

THE KOOKS - Cold Heart

THE KOOKS - Around Town

DJO - Gloom

POST ANIMAL - Ralphie

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - Bubblegum Infinity

BLUR - Parklife

OASIS - I Can See A Liar

LIAM GALLAGHER - Everything's Electric

FOO FIGHTERS - My Hero

BUSH - Machinehead

ALICE IN CHAINS - Would?

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Township Rebellion

THE HUNNA - Trash

REIGNWOLF - The Woods Ifeat. Brad Wilk)

THE GARLIC PHANTOMS - The Garlic Phantoms