Abrimos este Viernes Eléctrico con tres de nuestros momentos favoritos de 'Will Of The People', el nuevo disco que Muse han publicado hoy. Y más guitarrazos a cargo de False Heads, BRKN Love, Demi Lovato, The Amazons, Pale Waves, The Hunna, The Garlic Phantoms y Reignwolf.
Playlist:
MUSE - Will Of The people
MUSE - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
MUSE - Kill Or Be Killed
MUSE - Hysteria
FALSE HEADS - Rabbit Hole
FALSE HEADS - Thick Skin
BRKN LOVE - Forever's Enough
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Trip Switch
DEMI LOVATO - Skin Of My Teeth
PALE WAVES - Lies
THE AMAZONS - There's A Light
THE AMAZONS - Stay With Me
KINGS OF LEON - Waste A Moment
THE KOOKS - Ooh La
THE KOOKS - Cold Heart
THE KOOKS - Around Town
DJO - Gloom
POST ANIMAL - Ralphie
PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS - Bubblegum Infinity
BLUR - Parklife
OASIS - I Can See A Liar
LIAM GALLAGHER - Everything's Electric
FOO FIGHTERS - My Hero
BUSH - Machinehead
ALICE IN CHAINS - Would?
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Township Rebellion
THE HUNNA - Trash
REIGNWOLF - The Woods Ifeat. Brad Wilk)
THE GARLIC PHANTOMS - The Garlic Phantoms