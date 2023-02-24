The Strokes son los primeros protagonistas de esta sesión: escarbamos en el cofre que la banda publica hoy recopilando sus diez primeros singles y sus correspondientes caras B. Además, te contamos el espectacular concierto que DeWolff ofrecieron el jueves en la sala Mon de Madrid, y también escuchamos a The Grand East, The Heavy, The Black Keys, Steel Beans, Hermana Furia y Ron Gallo, entre otros.
Playlist:
THE STROKES - The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)
THE STROKES - Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)
THE STROKES - Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men (feat. Regina Spektor)
THE STROKES - Clampdown (Live at Alexandra Palace, London, 2003)
DEWOLFF - Sugar Moon (Live)
DEWOLFF - Rosita
THE GRAND EAST - Apocalypse Now
THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming
THE BLACK KEYS - Wild Child
STEEL BEANS - Molotov Cocktail Lounge
MOLOTOV - Molotov Cocktail Party
THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble
RON GALLO - Entitled Man
RON GALLO - Young Lady, You're Scaring Me
BLACK PISTOL FIRE - Bad Habit
THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES - Thrill Me
PRIMAL SCREAM - Rocks
PIXIES - There's A Moon On
PIXIES - Debaser
THE STONE ROSES - She Bangs the Drums
THE CHARLATANS - The Only IOne I Know
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing
TROPICAL GOTHCLUB - No Wonder
ROYAL FLASH - Me pone
HERMANA FURIA - Noche en vela
BLACK SABBATH - After Forever