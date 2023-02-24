01:58:51

The Strokes son los primeros protagonistas de esta sesión: escarbamos en el cofre que la banda publica hoy recopilando sus diez primeros singles y sus correspondientes caras B. Además, te contamos el espectacular concierto que DeWolff ofrecieron el jueves en la sala Mon de Madrid, y también escuchamos a The Grand East, The Heavy, The Black Keys, Steel Beans, Hermana Furia y Ron Gallo, entre otros.

Playlist:

THE STROKES - The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)

THE STROKES - Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)

THE STROKES - Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men (feat. Regina Spektor)

THE STROKES - Clampdown (Live at Alexandra Palace, London, 2003)

DEWOLFF - Sugar Moon (Live)

DEWOLFF - Rosita

THE GRAND EAST - Apocalypse Now

THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming

THE BLACK KEYS - Wild Child

STEEL BEANS - Molotov Cocktail Lounge

MOLOTOV - Molotov Cocktail Party

THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble

RON GALLO - Entitled Man

RON GALLO - Young Lady, You're Scaring Me

BLACK PISTOL FIRE - Bad Habit

THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES - Thrill Me

PRIMAL SCREAM - Rocks

PIXIES - There's A Moon On

PIXIES - Debaser

THE STONE ROSES - She Bangs the Drums

THE CHARLATANS - The Only IOne I Know

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing

TROPICAL GOTHCLUB - No Wonder

ROYAL FLASH - Me pone

HERMANA FURIA - Noche en vela

BLACK SABBATH - After Forever



