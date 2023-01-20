01:58:57

Viernes Eléctrico revival: te ofrecemos una selección personal con algunos de nuestros discos favoritos de rock (en categoría internacional) que cumplen 20 años; álbumes como 'Elephant' de The White Stripes, 'Room On Fire' de The Strokes, 'Keep On Your Mean Side' de The Kills, 'Thickfreakness' de The Black Keys o 'It Still Moves' de My Morning Jacket, entre otros.

Playlist:

THE WHITE STRIPES - Hypnotize

THE WHITE STRIPES - The Air Near My Fingers

THE WHITE STRIPES - I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself

THE WHITE STRIPES - Seven Nation Army

THE BLACK KEYS - Set You Free

THE BLACK KEYS - Hard Row

KINGS OF LEON - Red Morning Light

KINGS OF LEON - Wasted Time

THE STROKES - I Can't Win

THE STROKES - 12:51

THE STROKES - Reptilia

JET - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

JET - Rollover D.J.

THE KILLS - Cat Claw

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Date With The Night

THE RAVEONETTES - That Great Love Sound

THE RAPTURE - Echoes

THE DANDY WARHOLS - We Used To Be Friends

THE DANDY WARHOLS - The Dandy Warhols Love Almost Everyone

EELS - Saturday Morning

EELS - Lone Wolf

SUPER FURRY ANIMALS - Golden Retriever

GOLDFRAPP - Strict Machine

THE DECEMBERISTS - July, July!

MY MORNING JACKET - One Big Holiday

TED LEO AND THE PHARMACISTS - Where Have All the Rude Boys Gone

BILLY TALENT - The Ex

FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE - Stacy's Mom

STEREOPHONICS - Madame Helga

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Stop