Viernes Eléctrico revival: te ofrecemos una selección personal con algunos de nuestros discos favoritos de rock (en categoría internacional) que cumplen 20 años; álbumes como 'Elephant' de The White Stripes, 'Room On Fire' de The Strokes, 'Keep On Your Mean Side' de The Kills, 'Thickfreakness' de The Black Keys o 'It Still Moves' de My Morning Jacket, entre otros.
Playlist:
THE WHITE STRIPES - Hypnotize
THE WHITE STRIPES - The Air Near My Fingers
THE WHITE STRIPES - I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself
THE WHITE STRIPES - Seven Nation Army
THE BLACK KEYS - Set You Free
THE BLACK KEYS - Hard Row
KINGS OF LEON - Red Morning Light
KINGS OF LEON - Wasted Time
THE STROKES - I Can't Win
THE STROKES - 12:51
THE STROKES - Reptilia
JET - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
JET - Rollover D.J.
THE KILLS - Cat Claw
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Date With The Night
THE RAVEONETTES - That Great Love Sound
THE RAPTURE - Echoes
THE DANDY WARHOLS - We Used To Be Friends
THE DANDY WARHOLS - The Dandy Warhols Love Almost Everyone
EELS - Saturday Morning
EELS - Lone Wolf
SUPER FURRY ANIMALS - Golden Retriever
GOLDFRAPP - Strict Machine
THE DECEMBERISTS - July, July!
MY MORNING JACKET - One Big Holiday
TED LEO AND THE PHARMACISTS - Where Have All the Rude Boys Gone
BILLY TALENT - The Ex
FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE - Stacy's Mom
STEREOPHONICS - Madame Helga
BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Stop