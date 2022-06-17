Nos ha flipado el descaro disco funk de Foals en 'Life Is Yours', álbum que escuchamos en este Viernes Eléctrico con dos de sus cañonazos. Y también en esta sesión: Baby Strange, Purple Disco Machine remezclando a Foals y Royal Blood, Folamour haciendo un remix de Synapson, Django Django, Futurecast, Michael Kiwanuka, Ty Segall y The Black Keys, entre otros.
Playlist:
BABY STRANGE - 0141
BABY STRANGE - Under The Surface
FOALS - Life Is Yours
FOALS - Wake Me Up
FOALS - In Degrees (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
ROYAL BLOOD - Trouble's Coming (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
DAFT PUNK - One More Time / Aerodynamic (Alive 2007)
SYNAPSON - Waylalah (Folamour Remix)
ROOSEVELT - On My Mind
ROOSEVELT - Passion (feat. Nile Rodgers)
DJANGO DJANGO - Default
HOT CHIP - Down
FEATURECAST - Yum Yum
JOE BATAAN - Chick-a-Boom
LOS BRAVOS - Bring a Little Lovin'
SMOOVE - I'm a Man
TY SEGALL - Every 1's a Winner
THE BAMBOOS - Hard Up
POND - Hang a Cross on Me (feat. Cowboy John)
JAGWAR MA - O B 1
HAPPY MONDAYS - Step On
JUNGLE - Fire
JUNGLE - Talk About It
THE BLACK KEYS - Gotta Get Away
THE BLACK KEYS - Lo/Hi
THE BLACK KEYS - Wild Child
MICHAEL KIWANUKA - You Ain't The Problem