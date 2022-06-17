01:59:12

Nos ha flipado el descaro disco funk de Foals en 'Life Is Yours', álbum que escuchamos en este Viernes Eléctrico con dos de sus cañonazos. Y también en esta sesión: Baby Strange, Purple Disco Machine remezclando a Foals y Royal Blood, Folamour haciendo un remix de Synapson, Django Django, Futurecast, Michael Kiwanuka, Ty Segall y The Black Keys, entre otros.

Playlist:

BABY STRANGE - 0141

BABY STRANGE - Under The Surface

FOALS - Life Is Yours

FOALS - Wake Me Up

FOALS - In Degrees (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

ROYAL BLOOD - Trouble's Coming (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

DAFT PUNK - One More Time / Aerodynamic (Alive 2007)

SYNAPSON - Waylalah (Folamour Remix)

ROOSEVELT - On My Mind

ROOSEVELT - Passion (feat. Nile Rodgers)

DJANGO DJANGO - Default

HOT CHIP - Down

FEATURECAST - Yum Yum

JOE BATAAN - Chick-a-Boom

LOS BRAVOS - Bring a Little Lovin'

SMOOVE - I'm a Man

TY SEGALL - Every 1's a Winner

THE BAMBOOS - Hard Up

POND - Hang a Cross on Me (feat. Cowboy John)

JAGWAR MA - O B 1

HAPPY MONDAYS - Step On

JUNGLE - Fire

JUNGLE - Talk About It

THE BLACK KEYS - Gotta Get Away

THE BLACK KEYS - Lo/Hi

THE BLACK KEYS - Wild Child

MICHAEL KIWANUKA - You Ain't The Problem