"I Am Electric". Declaración de principios con Heaven's Basement para abrir este nuevo Viernes Eléctrico, donde te traemos descargas de skate punk (Green Day, The Offspring, Descendents, Anti-Flag), de nu metal (Linkin Park, Disturbed, Slipknot) y delicias guitarrísticas (Hannah Wicklund, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, DeWolff).
Playlist:
HEAVEN'S BASEMENT - I Am Electric
THE DATSUNS - MF From Hell
THE VIRGINMARYS - You're A Killer
GREEN DAY - Nice Guys Finish Last
GREEN DAY - Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia, 1997)
GREEN DAY - Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia, 1997)
THE OFFSPRING - The Kids Aren't Alright
DESCENDENTS - Sick-O-Me
ANTI-FLAG - This Is the End (For You My Friend)
LINKIN PARK - Lying from You
LINKIN PARK - Lost
DISTURBED - Voices
SLIPKNOT - Duality
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Killing In The Name
TOM MORELLO - Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones & Chipotle Joe)
PEACEBONE - Cut My Breathing
THE BLUE STONES - Be My Fire
DEWOLFF - Live Like You
THE RECORD COMPANY - Off The Ground
BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Ain't No Easy Way
LARKIN POE - Strike Gold
THE BLACK KEYS - Gold on the Ceiling
MARCUS KING - Pain
HANNAH WICKLUND - Bomb Through the Breeze
JIMI HENDRIX - Crosstown Traffic
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Around the World
DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science
ROYAL BLOOD - LImbo
JUSTICE - DVNO
LOS INVADERS - Lady Goodman