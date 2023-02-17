01:58:44

"I Am Electric". Declaración de principios con Heaven's Basement para abrir este nuevo Viernes Eléctrico, donde te traemos descargas de skate punk (Green Day, The Offspring, Descendents, Anti-Flag), de nu metal (Linkin Park, Disturbed, Slipknot) y delicias guitarrísticas (Hannah Wicklund, Marcus King, Larkin Poe, DeWolff).

Playlist:

HEAVEN'S BASEMENT - I Am Electric

THE DATSUNS - MF From Hell

THE VIRGINMARYS - You're A Killer

GREEN DAY - Nice Guys Finish Last

GREEN DAY - Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia, 1997)

GREEN DAY - Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia, 1997)

THE OFFSPRING - The Kids Aren't Alright

DESCENDENTS - Sick-O-Me

ANTI-FLAG - This Is the End (For You My Friend)

LINKIN PARK - Lying from You

LINKIN PARK - Lost

DISTURBED - Voices

SLIPKNOT - Duality

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Killing In The Name

TOM MORELLO - Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones & Chipotle Joe)

PEACEBONE - Cut My Breathing

THE BLUE STONES - Be My Fire

DEWOLFF - Live Like You

THE RECORD COMPANY - Off The Ground

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Ain't No Easy Way

LARKIN POE - Strike Gold

THE BLACK KEYS - Gold on the Ceiling

MARCUS KING - Pain

HANNAH WICKLUND - Bomb Through the Breeze

JIMI HENDRIX - Crosstown Traffic

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Around the World

DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science

ROYAL BLOOD - LImbo

JUSTICE - DVNO

LOS INVADERS - Lady Goodman