Te traemos una buena ración de funk y breaks para abrir este Viernes Eléctrico, con la música de Jitwam, The Allergies, Torpedo Boyz y Basement Freaks. Además, seguimos celebrando la llegada del fin de semana con temones de Rita Ora junto a Fatboy Slim, Lizzo, Muse y Royal Blood remezclados por Purple Disco Machine, Los Invaders, Tito Ramírez, Cage The Elephant, Daft Punk y Wisemen Project, entre otros.
Playlist:
JITWAM - Poor Man's Boy
THE ALLERGIES - Never Gonna Let Go
TORPEDO BOYZ - Chickee Pow
JIM JONES ALL STARS - Gimme The Grease
TITO RAMÍREZ - Yadda-Haddabadoo
BASEMENT FREAKS - Get Down Boogie
GORILLAZ - The Valley of Pagans (feat. Beck)
CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Night Running (feat. Beck)
CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Ain't No Rest For The Wicked
APOLLO 440 - Stop the Rock
FATBOY SLIM - Weapon Of Choice (feat. Bootsy Collins)
RITA ORA - Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)
MUSE - Compliance (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
LIZZO - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
ROYAL BLOOD - Trouble's Coming (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
DAFT PUNK - Human After All
WISEMEN PROJECT - 1963
WISEMEN PROJECT - The Kids In The Dark
LOS INVADERS - I Wish I Was in Your Head
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Dig Your Own Hole
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - All Of A Sudden
LEÓN BENAVENTE - Ayer salí
AIKO EL GRUPO - Toro
TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Gallo negro se levanta
THE STOOGES - I Wanna Be Your Dog
THE HIVES - Bogus Operandi