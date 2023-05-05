01:58:39

Te traemos una buena ración de funk y breaks para abrir este Viernes Eléctrico, con la música de Jitwam, The Allergies, Torpedo Boyz y Basement Freaks. Además, seguimos celebrando la llegada del fin de semana con temones de Rita Ora junto a Fatboy Slim, Lizzo, Muse y Royal Blood remezclados por Purple Disco Machine, Los Invaders, Tito Ramírez, Cage The Elephant, Daft Punk y Wisemen Project, entre otros.

Playlist:

JITWAM - Poor Man's Boy

THE ALLERGIES - Never Gonna Let Go

TORPEDO BOYZ - Chickee Pow

JIM JONES ALL STARS - Gimme The Grease

TITO RAMÍREZ - Yadda-Haddabadoo

BASEMENT FREAKS - Get Down Boogie

GORILLAZ - The Valley of Pagans (feat. Beck)

CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Night Running (feat. Beck)

CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Ain't No Rest For The Wicked

APOLLO 440 - Stop the Rock

FATBOY SLIM - Weapon Of Choice (feat. Bootsy Collins)

RITA ORA - Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)

MUSE - Compliance (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

LIZZO - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

ROYAL BLOOD - Trouble's Coming (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

DAFT PUNK - Human After All

WISEMEN PROJECT - 1963

WISEMEN PROJECT - The Kids In The Dark

LOS INVADERS - I Wish I Was in Your Head

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Dig Your Own Hole

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - All Of A Sudden

LEÓN BENAVENTE - Ayer salí

AIKO EL GRUPO - Toro

TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO - Gallo negro se levanta

THE STOOGES - I Wanna Be Your Dog

THE HIVES - Bogus Operandi



