01:58:47

Groovy vibes en este nuevo Viernes Eléctrico: una sesión eminentemente dedicada al funk y a sonidos rock y pop impregnados de este estilo. Damos la bienvenida al fin de semana escuchando a The Go! Team, Bad Sounds, Billy Preston, Betty Davis, Stevie Wonder, Parliament, Silk Sonic, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion y Dr. Rubberfunk, entre otros.

Playlist:

THE GO! TEAM - Divebomb

BAD SOUNDS - Wages

BILLY PRESTON - Nothing From Nothing

STEVIE WONDER - Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)

PARLIAMENT - Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)

SILK SONIC (ANDERSON .PAAK & BRUNO MARS) - Fly As Me

BRUNO MARS - Perm

MARK RONSON - Feel Right (feat. Mystikal)

BETTY DAVIS - Don't Call Her No Tramp

THE JON SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION - Do the Get Down

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Guerrilla Radio

O'FUNK'ILLO - Al rollo del cogollo

MOLOTOV - Molotov Cocktail Party

TOWER OF POWER - What Is Hip?

DR. RUBBERFUNK- Watch the Tables Turn (feat. Sarah J)

INCUBUS - Summer Romance (Anti-Gravity Love Song)

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN - A Western

POND - America's Cup

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - Hip Hop Kids

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - What, Me Worry?

JUNGLE - Talk About It

ORGONE - Wicked Karma

KAMIKAZE HELMETS - Break Through

WOLFMOTHER - Joker And The Thief

MUSE - Psycho

LADY BANANA - Bipolar

HERMANA FURIA - Espiral

JACK WHITE - That Was Then, This is Now