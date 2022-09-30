Groovy vibes en este nuevo Viernes Eléctrico: una sesión eminentemente dedicada al funk y a sonidos rock y pop impregnados de este estilo. Damos la bienvenida al fin de semana escuchando a The Go! Team, Bad Sounds, Billy Preston, Betty Davis, Stevie Wonder, Parliament, Silk Sonic, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion y Dr. Rubberfunk, entre otros.
Playlist:
THE GO! TEAM - Divebomb
BAD SOUNDS - Wages
BILLY PRESTON - Nothing From Nothing
STEVIE WONDER - Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)
PARLIAMENT - Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)
SILK SONIC (ANDERSON .PAAK & BRUNO MARS) - Fly As Me
BRUNO MARS - Perm
MARK RONSON - Feel Right (feat. Mystikal)
BETTY DAVIS - Don't Call Her No Tramp
THE JON SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION - Do the Get Down
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Guerrilla Radio
O'FUNK'ILLO - Al rollo del cogollo
MOLOTOV - Molotov Cocktail Party
TOWER OF POWER - What Is Hip?
DR. RUBBERFUNK- Watch the Tables Turn (feat. Sarah J)
INCUBUS - Summer Romance (Anti-Gravity Love Song)
ALFIE TEMPLEMAN - A Western
POND - America's Cup
PORTUGAL. THE MAN - Hip Hop Kids
PORTUGAL. THE MAN - What, Me Worry?
JUNGLE - Talk About It
ORGONE - Wicked Karma
KAMIKAZE HELMETS - Break Through
WOLFMOTHER - Joker And The Thief
MUSE - Psycho
LADY BANANA - Bipolar
HERMANA FURIA - Espiral
JACK WHITE - That Was Then, This is Now