Sesión de sabrosas novedades con estrenos de Victorias y de Pecker, y nuevas canciones de Melifluo, Jawny y The Stone Foxes. Además, escuchamos al 'one man band' Cam Cole versionando 'White Rabbit' de Jefferson Airplane.
Playlist:
DAN MILLSON - Choke
KALEO - No Good
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Ain't None Watered Down
THE STONE FOXES - Time Is A Killer
THE STONE FOXES - Help Me Now
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint
ARCTIC MONKEYS - One For The Road
VICTORIAS - El fin de la fiesta
MELIFLUO - Historias de hace tiempo
PECKER - Diente de león
RUFUS T. FIREFLY & CLUB DEL RÍO - El filo
VIEUX FARKA & KHRUANGBIN - Mahine Me
HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ - Tres hermanos (feat. Dan Auerbach)
PORTUGAL. THE MAN - What, Me Worry?
MY KID BROTHER - Make You Make Believe
JAWNY - Wide Eyed
THE BLUE STONES - Don't Miss
THE REYTONS - Avalanche
STONE - Money (Hope Ain't Gone)
THE K'S - Hometown
FOREIGN AIR - Anything's Possible
TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Heathens
DEAD POSEY - Blue Monday
CAM COLE - White Rabbit
BLACK PISTOL FIRE - Bad Habit
THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble
THE VIRGINMARYS - You're A Killer
BILK - Hummus and Pitta
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - The Drugs (feat. Jamie T)