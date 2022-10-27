Victorias | Pecker | Melifluo | Jawny | The Stone Foxes

01:59:05

Sesión de sabrosas novedades con estrenos de Victorias y de Pecker, y nuevas canciones de Melifluo, Jawny y The Stone Foxes. Además, escuchamos al 'one man band' Cam Cole versionando 'White Rabbit' de Jefferson Airplane.

Playlist:

DAN MILLSON - Choke

KALEO - No Good

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Ain't None Watered Down

THE STONE FOXES - Time Is A Killer

THE STONE FOXES - Help Me Now

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint

ARCTIC MONKEYS - One For The Road

VICTORIAS - El fin de la fiesta

MELIFLUO - Historias de hace tiempo

PECKER - Diente de león

RUFUS T. FIREFLY & CLUB DEL RÍO - El filo

VIEUX FARKA & KHRUANGBIN - Mahine Me

HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ - Tres hermanos (feat. Dan Auerbach)

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - What, Me Worry?

MY KID BROTHER - Make You Make Believe

JAWNY - Wide Eyed

THE BLUE STONES - Don't Miss

THE REYTONS - Avalanche

STONE - Money (Hope Ain't Gone)

THE K'S - Hometown

FOREIGN AIR - Anything's Possible

TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Heathens

DEAD POSEY - Blue Monday

CAM COLE - White Rabbit

BLACK PISTOL FIRE - Bad Habit

THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble

THE VIRGINMARYS - You're A Killer

BILK - Hummus and Pitta

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - The Drugs (feat. Jamie T)