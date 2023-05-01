Activamos nuestra máquina del tiempo para viajar hasta 2013 y recordar una selección de discos internacionales que cumplen 10 años; con álbumes de Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, Franz Ferdinand, Haim, Phoenix, Foals, Arcade Fire, Eels, Grouplove, Pearl Jam y Cage The Elephant, entre otros.
Playlist:
ARCTIC MONKEYS - R U Mine?
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - If I Had a Tail
FRANZ FERDINAND - Evil Eye
FRANZ FERDINAND - Right Action
HAIM - The Wire
HAIM - Forever
PHOENIX - Entertainment
PHOENIX - S.O.S. in Bel Air
VAMPIRE WEEKEND - Unbelievers
VAMPIRE WEEKEND - Diane Young
ARCADE FIRE - Reflektor
FOALS - My Number
FOALS - Inhaler
PARAMORE - Ain't It Fun
PARAMORE - Still into You
GROUPLOVE - Borderlines and Aliens
PEARL JAM - Mind Your Manners
PEARL JAM - Getaway
BLACK SABBATH - Loner
BLACK SABBATH - Peace Of Mind
THE STRYPES - What A Shame
CAGE THE ELEPHANT - It's Just Forever (feat. Alison Mosshart)
CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Cigarette Daydreams
KINGS OF LEON - Wait for Me
EELS - Wonderful, Glorious