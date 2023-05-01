01:58:39

Activamos nuestra máquina del tiempo para viajar hasta 2013 y recordar una selección de discos internacionales que cumplen 10 años; con álbumes de Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, Franz Ferdinand, Haim, Phoenix, Foals, Arcade Fire, Eels, Grouplove, Pearl Jam y Cage The Elephant, entre otros.

Playlist:

ARCTIC MONKEYS - R U Mine?

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Smooth Sailing

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - If I Had a Tail

FRANZ FERDINAND - Evil Eye

FRANZ FERDINAND - Right Action

HAIM - The Wire

HAIM - Forever

PHOENIX - Entertainment

PHOENIX - S.O.S. in Bel Air

VAMPIRE WEEKEND - Unbelievers

VAMPIRE WEEKEND - Diane Young

ARCADE FIRE - Reflektor

FOALS - My Number

FOALS - Inhaler

PARAMORE - Ain't It Fun

PARAMORE - Still into You

GROUPLOVE - Borderlines and Aliens

PEARL JAM - Mind Your Manners

PEARL JAM - Getaway

BLACK SABBATH - Loner

BLACK SABBATH - Peace Of Mind

THE STRYPES - What A Shame

CAGE THE ELEPHANT - It's Just Forever (feat. Alison Mosshart)

CAGE THE ELEPHANT - Cigarette Daydreams

KINGS OF LEON - Wait for Me

EELS - Wonderful, Glorious



