Si estás muy de lunes (o de martes), puedes probar a vitaminarte con esta sesión de Turbo 3: te traemos nuevas canciones de Venturi, Aiko el Grupo, Iván Ferreiro y Carlangas. Y también: la música de Ariel Rot, Repion, Pearl Jam, The Cardigans, Hole, Garbage, The Black Keys, Havalina, Hermana Furia y The Hives, entre otros.

Playlist:

CALA VENTO - Ferrari

REPION - Brillante

REPION - Pronto

AIKO EL GRUPO - Peñacastillo

MONTEPERDIDO - Vas a petar

PEARL JAM - Brain of J.

PEARL JAM - Do the Evolution

HOLE - Celebrity Skin

THE CARDIGANS - My Favourite Game

GARBAGE - I Think I'm Paranoid

HAVALINA - Actitud

PAN - Norte

HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien

THE HIVES - Take Back The Toys

THE HIVES - Two-Timing Touch and Broken Bones

JAWS THE SHARK - Reno

DINOSAUR PILE-UP - Back Foot

THE BLACK KEYS - Strange Times

BLAKROC - On the Vista (feat. Mos Def)

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - Easy Now

OASIS - Live Forever

THE DEATH OF ROBERT - Bath Oil

VENTURI - Vino el amor

VENTURI - El fantasma de la fiesta

IVÁN FERREIRO - La humanidad y la tierra (feat. Tanxugueiras)

CARLANGAS - Paseítos por Madrid

VERA FAUNA - Martes (feat. Kiko Veneno)

ARIEL ROT - Al amanecer

ARIEL ROT - Baile de ilusiones