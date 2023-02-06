Si estás muy de lunes (o de martes), puedes probar a vitaminarte con esta sesión de Turbo 3: te traemos nuevas canciones de Venturi, Aiko el Grupo, Iván Ferreiro y Carlangas. Y también: la música de Ariel Rot, Repion, Pearl Jam, The Cardigans, Hole, Garbage, The Black Keys, Havalina, Hermana Furia y The Hives, entre otros.
Playlist:
CALA VENTO - Ferrari
REPION - Brillante
REPION - Pronto
AIKO EL GRUPO - Peñacastillo
MONTEPERDIDO - Vas a petar
PEARL JAM - Brain of J.
PEARL JAM - Do the Evolution
HOLE - Celebrity Skin
THE CARDIGANS - My Favourite Game
GARBAGE - I Think I'm Paranoid
HAVALINA - Actitud
PAN - Norte
HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien
THE HIVES - Take Back The Toys
THE HIVES - Two-Timing Touch and Broken Bones
JAWS THE SHARK - Reno
DINOSAUR PILE-UP - Back Foot
THE BLACK KEYS - Strange Times
BLAKROC - On the Vista (feat. Mos Def)
NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - Easy Now
OASIS - Live Forever
THE DEATH OF ROBERT - Bath Oil
VENTURI - Vino el amor
VENTURI - El fantasma de la fiesta
IVÁN FERREIRO - La humanidad y la tierra (feat. Tanxugueiras)
CARLANGAS - Paseítos por Madrid
VERA FAUNA - Martes (feat. Kiko Veneno)
ARIEL ROT - Al amanecer
ARIEL ROT - Baile de ilusiones