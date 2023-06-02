Activamos esta sesión de Viernes Eléctrico con tres de nuestras canciones favoritas de 'But Here We Are', el nuevo disco que Foo Fighters han publicado hoy. Escuchamos más novedades (de Rival Sons, The Cold Stares y DMA's), también algunos clásicos (de Blur, Gorillaz, The Kooks, Kings of Leon, The Smiths), y los tres temones que nos trae esta semana Javi Vivo (Generación Ya, Sobrecarga) en su sección de Super Nitro.
Playlist:
FOO FIGHTERS - Rescued
FOO FIGHTERS - Under You
FOO FIGHTERS - The Glass
FOO FIGHTERS - Learn to Fly
RIVAL SONS - Mirrors
RIVAL SONS - Lucky Girl
THE COLD STARES - Nothing But The Blues
JACK WHITE - Over and Over and Over
BRENDAN BENSON - Happy Most of Time
THE KOOKS - Always Where I Need To Be
KINGS OF LEON - Crawl
TV ON THE RADIO - DLZ
TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Stressed Out
GORILLAZ - Clint Eastwood
BLUR - Beetlebum
OASIS - Go Let It Out
DMA'S - Lay Down
DMA'S - Olympia
INHALER - Love Will Get You There
THE SMITHS - This Charming Man
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Welcome to the DCC
CROSSFAITH - Wildfire (feat. Benji Webbe) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]
LINKIN PARK - The Catalyst (Paul Udarov Remix) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]
NITEPUNK - Flow [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]
THE BLOODY BEETROOTS - Rocksteady
THE BLUE STONES - Stay With Me (The Crystal Method & Future Funk Squad Remix)
SLIPKNOT - Psychosocial