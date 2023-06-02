01:58:59

Activamos esta sesión de Viernes Eléctrico con tres de nuestras canciones favoritas de 'But Here We Are', el nuevo disco que Foo Fighters han publicado hoy. Escuchamos más novedades (de Rival Sons, The Cold Stares y DMA's), también algunos clásicos (de Blur, Gorillaz, The Kooks, Kings of Leon, The Smiths), y los tres temones que nos trae esta semana Javi Vivo (Generación Ya, Sobrecarga) en su sección de Super Nitro.

Playlist:

FOO FIGHTERS - Rescued

FOO FIGHTERS - Under You

FOO FIGHTERS - The Glass

FOO FIGHTERS - Learn to Fly

RIVAL SONS - Mirrors

RIVAL SONS - Lucky Girl

THE COLD STARES - Nothing But The Blues

JACK WHITE - Over and Over and Over

BRENDAN BENSON - Happy Most of Time

THE KOOKS - Always Where I Need To Be

KINGS OF LEON - Crawl

TV ON THE RADIO - DLZ

TWENTY ONE PILOTS - Stressed Out

GORILLAZ - Clint Eastwood

BLUR - Beetlebum

OASIS - Go Let It Out

DMA'S - Lay Down

DMA'S - Olympia

INHALER - Love Will Get You There

THE SMITHS - This Charming Man

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Welcome to the DCC

CROSSFAITH - Wildfire (feat. Benji Webbe) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]

LINKIN PARK - The Catalyst (Paul Udarov Remix) [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]

NITEPUNK - Flow [Super Nitro con Javi Vivo]

THE BLOODY BEETROOTS - Rocksteady

THE BLUE STONES - Stay With Me (The Crystal Method & Future Funk Squad Remix)

SLIPKNOT - Psychosocial