Thirty Seconds To Mars | The Smashing Pumpkins | Wolfmother

01:58:41

Arrancamos la semana con las especulaciones que han surgido en torno al próximo disco de Queens of the Stone Age. Además, te presentamos lo nuevo de Thirty Seconds To Mars, 'Stuck', primer adelanto de primer disco que publicarán en cinco años los hermanos Jared y Shannon Leto. Y también en esta sesión: novedades de Wolfmother, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tigercub y GUM junto a Ambrose Kenny-Smith, miembro de King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Playlist:

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Way You Used To Do

TIGERCUB - Swoon

MUSE - Defector

WOLFMOTHER - Joker And The Thief

WOLFMOTHER - Stay A Little Longer

HERMANA FURIA - Espiral

HAVALINA - Salmo destrucción

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Harmageddon

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Stand Inside Your Love

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Tonight, Tonight

HOZIER - Eat Your Young

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - Dummy

GUM & AMBROSE KENNY-SMITH - Old Transistor Radio

GUM & AMBROSE KENNY-SMITH - Minor Setback

THUNDERCAT & TAME IMPALA - No More Lies

BARNS COURTNEY - Golden

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS - Stuck

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Welcome to the DCC

FOALS - Wake Me Up

BLOC PARTY - High Life

ENTER SHIKARI - It Hurts

YOU ME AT SIX - No Future? Yeah Right (feat. Rou Reynolds)

SUM 41 - Fat Lip

SUM 41 - Still Waiting

FOO FIGHTERS - Rescued

ARDE BOGOTÁ - Qué vida tan dura

VEINTIUNO - La ruina



