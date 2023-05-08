Arrancamos la semana con las especulaciones que han surgido en torno al próximo disco de Queens of the Stone Age. Además, te presentamos lo nuevo de Thirty Seconds To Mars, 'Stuck', primer adelanto de primer disco que publicarán en cinco años los hermanos Jared y Shannon Leto. Y también en esta sesión: novedades de Wolfmother, The Smashing Pumpkins, Tigercub y GUM junto a Ambrose Kenny-Smith, miembro de King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.
Playlist:
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - The Way You Used To Do
TIGERCUB - Swoon
MUSE - Defector
WOLFMOTHER - Joker And The Thief
WOLFMOTHER - Stay A Little Longer
HERMANA FURIA - Espiral
HAVALINA - Salmo destrucción
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Harmageddon
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Stand Inside Your Love
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Tonight, Tonight
HOZIER - Eat Your Young
PORTUGAL. THE MAN - Dummy
GUM & AMBROSE KENNY-SMITH - Old Transistor Radio
GUM & AMBROSE KENNY-SMITH - Minor Setback
THUNDERCAT & TAME IMPALA - No More Lies
BARNS COURTNEY - Golden
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS - Stuck
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Welcome to the DCC
FOALS - Wake Me Up
BLOC PARTY - High Life
ENTER SHIKARI - It Hurts
YOU ME AT SIX - No Future? Yeah Right (feat. Rou Reynolds)
SUM 41 - Fat Lip
SUM 41 - Still Waiting
FOO FIGHTERS - Rescued
ARDE BOGOTÁ - Qué vida tan dura
VEINTIUNO - La ruina