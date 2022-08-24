Abrimos con la noticia que muchos estábamos esperando: Arctic Monkeys acaban de desvelar los detalles de su nuevo disco, 'The Car'; si quieres enterarte de todo, dale al play de este podcast, en el que también escuchamos lo nuevo de The National junto a Bon Iver, y novedades de Nikki Lane, Clutch, BRKN Love, The Blackwater Fever y The Stone Foxes,
Playlist:
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Do I Wanna Know?
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Crying Lightning
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - I Sat by the Ocean
ROYAL BLOOD - Boilermaker
BRKN LOVE - Like A Drug
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Forever & Ever More
CLUTCH - Slaughter Beach
CLUTCH - We Strive for Excellence
TRUE ENEMY - The Wolf Bites Back
THE STONE FOXES - Man's Red Fire
THE BLACKWATER FEVER - The Hurt
THE HEAVY - Can't Play Dead
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Ain't None Watered Down
LARKIN POE - Georgia off My Mind
NIKKI LANE - Black Widow
LILLIE MAE - You've Got Other Girls for That
JACK WHITE - Temporary Ground
JACK WHITE - All Along the Way
GORILLAZ - On Melancholy Hill
GORILLAZ - Cracker Island
TAME IMPALA - No Choice
THE NATIONAL - Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)
BON IVER - Holocene
SUFJAN STEVENS & ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - Back To Oz
DUNE RATS - Space Cadet