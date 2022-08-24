01:58:56

Abrimos con la noticia que muchos estábamos esperando: Arctic Monkeys acaban de desvelar los detalles de su nuevo disco, 'The Car'; si quieres enterarte de todo, dale al play de este podcast, en el que también escuchamos lo nuevo de The National junto a Bon Iver, y novedades de Nikki Lane, Clutch, BRKN Love, The Blackwater Fever y The Stone Foxes,

Playlist:

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Do I Wanna Know?

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Crying Lightning

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - I Sat by the Ocean

ROYAL BLOOD - Boilermaker

BRKN LOVE - Like A Drug

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Forever & Ever More

CLUTCH - Slaughter Beach

CLUTCH - We Strive for Excellence

TRUE ENEMY - The Wolf Bites Back

THE STONE FOXES - Man's Red Fire

THE BLACKWATER FEVER - The Hurt

THE HEAVY - Can't Play Dead

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Ain't None Watered Down

LARKIN POE - Georgia off My Mind

NIKKI LANE - Black Widow

LILLIE MAE - You've Got Other Girls for That

JACK WHITE - Temporary Ground

JACK WHITE - All Along the Way

GORILLAZ - On Melancholy Hill

GORILLAZ - Cracker Island

TAME IMPALA - No Choice

THE NATIONAL - Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)

BON IVER - Holocene

SUFJAN STEVENS & ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - Back To Oz

DUNE RATS - Space Cadet