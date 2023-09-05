Tras nueve años de parón discográfico, The Gaslight Anthem publicarán nuevo álbum en octubre, 'History Books', del que hoy escuchamos dos adelantos (uno de ellos con la colaboración de Bruce Springsteen). También estrenamos 'Como el árbol', potente avance del primer disco de la super banda Calizo, y nos internamos en territorio funk y hip hop con el nuevo trabajo de The Allergies.
Playlist:
DES ROCS - Never Ending Moment
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - Little Fires
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
VIVA SUECIA - El bien
THE BLACK KEYS - Everlasting Light
CALIZO - Como el árbol
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Obscenery
THE KILLS - Siberian Nights
THE KILLS - 103
THE DEAD WEATHER - Treat Me Like Your Mother
EELS - Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve
SLY & THE FAMILY STONE - If You Want Me to Stay
BLACK PUMAS - More Than a Love Song
THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Heaven Help Me
DEWOLFF - Live Like You
YARD ACT - The Trench Coat Museum
THE RAPTURE - Whoo! Alright - Yeah... Uh Huh.
LOS INVADERS - Wolfwoman
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)
EMPIRE OF THE SUN - Alive
THE ALLERGIES - Green Light Go! (feat. Andy Cooper)
TOO MANY T'S - Roots (feat. 20syl)
MOLOTOV - Use It Or Lose It
MOLOTOV - Money In The Bank (feat. WOS)
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Take the Power Back
RUN THE JEWELS - The Ground Below (feat. Royal Blood)
ROYAL BLOOD – Triggers