The Gaslight Anthem | Calizo | The Allergies

01:58:35

Tras nueve años de parón discográfico, The Gaslight Anthem publicarán nuevo álbum en octubre, 'History Books', del que hoy escuchamos dos adelantos (uno de ellos con la colaboración de Bruce Springsteen). También estrenamos 'Como el árbol', potente avance del primer disco de la super banda Calizo, y nos internamos en territorio funk y hip hop con el nuevo trabajo de The Allergies.

Playlist:

DES ROCS - Never Ending Moment

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - Little Fires

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

VIVA SUECIA - El bien

THE BLACK KEYS - Everlasting Light

CALIZO - Como el árbol

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Obscenery

THE KILLS - Siberian Nights

THE KILLS - 103

THE DEAD WEATHER - Treat Me Like Your Mother

EELS - Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve

SLY & THE FAMILY STONE - If You Want Me to Stay

BLACK PUMAS - More Than a Love Song

THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Heaven Help Me

DEWOLFF - Live Like You

YARD ACT - The Trench Coat Museum

THE RAPTURE - Whoo! Alright - Yeah... Uh Huh.

LOS INVADERS - Wolfwoman

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)

EMPIRE OF THE SUN - Alive

THE ALLERGIES - Green Light Go! (feat. Andy Cooper)

TOO MANY T'S - Roots (feat. 20syl)

MOLOTOV - Use It Or Lose It

MOLOTOV - Money In The Bank (feat. WOS)

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Take the Power Back

RUN THE JEWELS - The Ground Below (feat. Royal Blood)

ROYAL BLOOD – Triggers



