Arrancamos con una buena descarga de rock de la mano de Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Rival Sons, Dorothy, Marcus King, Michelle Branch, Kaleo, The Sheepdogs y The Black Keys. Además, escuchamos el primer avance del próximo disco de The Death of Robert, que nos muestran su lado más garaje-rock, y te recomendamos el nuevo álbum que publicará este viernes Adam Giles Levy.
Playlist:
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Off the Rails
THE BONES OF J.R. JONES - Trouble
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die
RIVAL SONS - Pressure and Time
MARCUS KING - Pain
THE BLACK KEYS - Wild Child
THE SHEEPDOGS - Feeling Good
MICHELLE BRANCH - You
DOROTHY - Top Of The World
KALEO - Alter Ego
ADAM GILES LEVY - Wild Earth
HOZIER - Swan Upon Leda
FATHER JOHN MISTY - Goodbye Mr Blue
JACK WHITE - A Tip from You to Me
LED ZEPPELIN - Tangerine
THE DEATH OF ROBERT - Goodnight
THE DEATH OF ROBERT - Mosquito
NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Get Ready for Love
PJ HARVEY - Down By The Water
EELS - Dog Faced Boy
EELS - Good Night On Earth
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Gondii
POND - Human Touch (Live at the BBC)
MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - Pyramids in the Clouds
MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER - Unfold
SURE SURE - Lonely One
CORY WONG - Cosmic Sans (feat Tom Misch)
CORY WONG - Welcome 2 Minneapolis (The Paisley Park Session)