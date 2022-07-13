Toneladas de groove funky para arrancar esta sesión: escuchamos a Vulfpeck, Cory Wong, Cory Henry, Tom Misch, Jon Batiste y Fantastic Negrito. Además, te traemos el segundo adelanto del próximo disco de The Black Angels, escuchamos lo nuevo de Sugar Candy Mountain y la versión que Thundercat ha grabado para la BSO de 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru', y te presentamos el "pop celestial" de Vinyl Williams, nieto del compositor de bandas sonoras John Williams.
Playlist:
VULFPECK - Darwin Derby
VULFPECK - Cory Wong
CORY WONG - Cosmic Sans (feat. Tom Misch)
TOM MISCH - Disco Yes (feat. Poppy Ajudha)
LOS ESTANQUES - Desde ahora hasta el final
CORY HENRY - Switch
JON BATISTE - Tell The Truth
FANTASTIC NEGRITO - Highest Bidder
FANTASTIC NEGRITO - Plastic Hamburgers
THE BLACK ANGELS - Firefly
SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN - Electric Wind
NENO - Siéntelo
CUPIDO - Santa
SURFACES - What's Been On Your Mind?
DELIGHTS - Iris
ALFIE TEMPLEMAN - Broken
NEIL FRANCES - Finding Rhythm (feat. GRAE)
UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - Multi-Love
FRANC MOODY - I'm in a Funk
DIANA ROSS & TAME IMPALA - Turn Up The Sunshine (PNAU Remix)
THUNDERCAT - Fly Like An Eagle
GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)
VINYL WILLIAMS - You Showed Me
VINYL WILLIAMS - Exopalace
JUAN AZUL - Vampirillos
BREAKBOT - Disease
ALEX FRANKEL - Still Got It (Breakbot's Club des Vedettes Remix)
KAVINSKY - Cameo (feat. Kareen Lomax)
KAVINSKY - Nightcall (Robotaki Remix)