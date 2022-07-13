The Black Angels | Vinyl Williams | Thundercat

01:58:58

Toneladas de groove funky para arrancar esta sesión: escuchamos a Vulfpeck, Cory Wong, Cory Henry, Tom Misch, Jon Batiste y Fantastic Negrito. Además, te traemos el segundo adelanto del próximo disco de The Black Angels, escuchamos lo nuevo de Sugar Candy Mountain y la versión que Thundercat ha grabado para la BSO de 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru', y te presentamos el "pop celestial" de Vinyl Williams, nieto del compositor de bandas sonoras John Williams.

Playlist:

VULFPECK - Darwin Derby

VULFPECK - Cory Wong

CORY WONG - Cosmic Sans (feat. Tom Misch)

TOM MISCH - Disco Yes (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

LOS ESTANQUES - Desde ahora hasta el final

CORY HENRY - Switch

JON BATISTE - Tell The Truth

FANTASTIC NEGRITO - Highest Bidder

FANTASTIC NEGRITO - Plastic Hamburgers

THE BLACK ANGELS - Firefly

SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN - Electric Wind

NENO - Siéntelo

CUPIDO - Santa

SURFACES - What's Been On Your Mind?

DELIGHTS - Iris

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN - Broken

NEIL FRANCES - Finding Rhythm (feat. GRAE)

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - Multi-Love

FRANC MOODY - I'm in a Funk

DIANA ROSS & TAME IMPALA - Turn Up The Sunshine (PNAU Remix)

THUNDERCAT - Fly Like An Eagle

GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

VINYL WILLIAMS - You Showed Me

VINYL WILLIAMS - Exopalace

JUAN AZUL - Vampirillos

BREAKBOT - Disease

ALEX FRANKEL - Still Got It (Breakbot's Club des Vedettes Remix)

KAVINSKY - Cameo (feat. Kareen Lomax)

KAVINSKY - Nightcall (Robotaki Remix)