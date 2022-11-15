Shame nos avanzan su nuevo disco con 'Fingers of Steel', adelanto que te traemos en esta sesión en la que también escuchamos novedades de Gyoza, The Lounge Society, Tennis, Larkin Poe y Andy Shauf.
Playlist:
MELIFLUO - Historias de hace tiempo
MELIFLUO - 15 pitis
VERONA - Nada más llegar
VERONA - Causa efecto
BALLENA - MApH
GYOZA - Inside the Lair
GYOZA - Bala perdida
VENTURI - 1 millón
INTERPOL - Obstacle 1
INTERPOL - Evil
SHAME - Concrete
SHAME - Fingers of Steel
THE LOUNGE SOCIETY - Blood Money
FONTAINES D.C. - Boys In the Better Land
JOHNNY HUNTER - Want
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Bla, bla, bla
ARDE - La tormenta
ARDE - El mar
ANDY SHAUF - Wasted On You
TENNIS - One Night with the Valet
DRUGDEALER - Pictures of You (feat. Kate Bollinger)
KATE BOLLINGER - Who Am I But Someone
CARLOTA FLÂNEUR - Lungs
NIKKI LANE - Born Tough
LARKIN POE - Kick the Blues
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Ghostrider
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die
THE BLACK ANGELS - Empires Falling
BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Weapon Of Choice
THE SUBWAYS - Black Wax