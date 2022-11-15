Shame | Gyoza | The Lounge Society | Tennis | Andy Shauf

01:59:01

Shame nos avanzan su nuevo disco con 'Fingers of Steel', adelanto que te traemos en esta sesión en la que también escuchamos novedades de Gyoza, The Lounge Society, Tennis, Larkin Poe y Andy Shauf.

Playlist:

MELIFLUO - Historias de hace tiempo

MELIFLUO - 15 pitis

VERONA - Nada más llegar

VERONA - Causa efecto

BALLENA - MApH

GYOZA - Inside the Lair

GYOZA - Bala perdida

VENTURI - 1 millón

INTERPOL - Obstacle 1

INTERPOL - Evil

SHAME - Concrete

SHAME - Fingers of Steel

THE LOUNGE SOCIETY - Blood Money

FONTAINES D.C. - Boys In the Better Land

JOHNNY HUNTER - Want

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Bla, bla, bla

ARDE - La tormenta

ARDE - El mar

ANDY SHAUF - Wasted On You

TENNIS - One Night with the Valet

DRUGDEALER - Pictures of You (feat. Kate Bollinger)

KATE BOLLINGER - Who Am I But Someone

CARLOTA FLÂNEUR - Lungs

NIKKI LANE - Born Tough

LARKIN POE - Kick the Blues

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN - Ghostrider

RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die

THE BLACK ANGELS - Empires Falling

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB - Weapon Of Choice

THE SUBWAYS - Black Wax



