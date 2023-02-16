01:58:41

Dedicamos la primera hora de esta sesión a una selección de 15 discos de rock internacionales que cumplen 25 años: álbumes de Pearl Jam, System Of A Down, Alanis Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, Hole, Garbage, The Cardigans o Placebo, entre otros.

Playlist:

FATBOY SLIM - Praise You

PEARL JAM - Do the Evolution

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - If Only

MONSTER MAGNET - Space Lord

SYSTEM OF A DOWN - Spiders

KORN - Freak On a Leash

ALANIS MORISSETTE - Baba

THE OFFSPRING - Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)

HOLE - Celebrity Skin

GARBAGE - Push It

THE CARDIGANS - My Favourite Game

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Perfect

PLACEBO - Every You Every Me

MANIC STREET PREACHERS - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

EELS - 3 Speed

EELS - Novocaine For The Soul

EELS - Good Night On Earth

EELS - Hey Man(Now You're Really Living)

EELS - Fresh Blood

THE HEAVY - The Big Bad Wolf

JACK WHITE - Lazaretto

DINOSAUR PILE-UP - Stupid Heavy Metal Broken Hearted Loser Punk

JAWS THE SHARK - Reno

BAD NERVES - Baby Drummer

MÅNESKIN - Feel

IGGY POP - Strung Out Johnny

IGGY POP - Modern Day Ripoff

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Give It Away