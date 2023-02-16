Dedicamos la primera hora de esta sesión a una selección de 15 discos de rock internacionales que cumplen 25 años: álbumes de Pearl Jam, System Of A Down, Alanis Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, Hole, Garbage, The Cardigans o Placebo, entre otros.
Playlist:
FATBOY SLIM - Praise You
PEARL JAM - Do the Evolution
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - If Only
MONSTER MAGNET - Space Lord
SYSTEM OF A DOWN - Spiders
KORN - Freak On a Leash
ALANIS MORISSETTE - Baba
THE OFFSPRING - Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)
HOLE - Celebrity Skin
GARBAGE - Push It
THE CARDIGANS - My Favourite Game
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Perfect
PLACEBO - Every You Every Me
MANIC STREET PREACHERS - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
EELS - 3 Speed
EELS - Novocaine For The Soul
EELS - Good Night On Earth
EELS - Hey Man(Now You're Really Living)
EELS - Fresh Blood
THE HEAVY - The Big Bad Wolf
JACK WHITE - Lazaretto
DINOSAUR PILE-UP - Stupid Heavy Metal Broken Hearted Loser Punk
JAWS THE SHARK - Reno
BAD NERVES - Baby Drummer
MÅNESKIN - Feel
IGGY POP - Strung Out Johnny
IGGY POP - Modern Day Ripoff
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Give It Away