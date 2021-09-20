01:59:10

Te recomendamos lo nuevo de Placebo, 'Beautiful James', primer single que el grupo publica en cinco años, y aprovechamos para recordar su álbum de debut, que ha cumplido un cuarto de siglo. Además, escuchamos los nuevos cañonazos de Thrice y Alizzz, y a Venturi con la brutal versión que han grabado del 'Tranquilísimo' de C. Tangana.

Playlist:

PLACEBO - Teenage Angst

PLACEBO - Beautiful James

DHARMACIDE - Breezing

DIIV - Under the Sun

BUM MOTION CLUB - Los ojos

ALIZZZ - Ya no vales (feat. C. Tangana)

VENTURI - Tranquilísimo

ANABEL LEE - La mejor canción del año

PEARL JAM - Superblood Wolfmoon

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS - Big Bang Baby

MUSE - Darkshines (XX Anniversary RemiXX)

THRICE - Robot Soft Exorcism

RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Un breve e insignificante momento en la breve e insignificante historia de la humanidad

RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Polvo de diamantes

JOEL SARAKULA - Work for Love

PARCELS - Somethinggreater

DAFT PUNK - Give Life Back to Music

ALEX FRANKEL - Still Got It (Breakbot's Club des Vedettes Remix)

THE PARROTS - It's Too Late To Go To Bed

PRIMAL SCREAM - Trippin' On Your Love

STAY - Look to the Other Side

OCEAN COLOUR SCENE - The Day We Caught The Train

JETT REBEL - Emma

PRINCE - Yes