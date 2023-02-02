Arrancamos con Pixies, que en marzo visitarán España para actuar en Barcelona, Madrid y A Coruña. Además, recordamos cuatro momentos emblemáticos de su primer disco, ‘Surfer Rosa’, que está primavera cumplirá 35 años. Y también en esta sesión de Turbo 3: novedades de Cora Yako y Superlove.
Playlist:
PIXIES - There's A Moon On
PIXIES - Tony's Theme
PIXIES - Gigantic
PIXIES - Where's My Mind?
PIXIES - Cactus
DAVID BOWIE - The Jean Genie
METRONOMY X PANIC SHACK - It's Good To Be Back
KARAVANA - Tití me preguntó
LADY BANANA - Delito
VENTURI - Puto friki
ARCTIC MONKEYS - R U Mine?
HERMANA FURIA - Noche en vela
DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science
SUPERLOVE - Go!
HIMALAYAS - Alone
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Forever & Ever More
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows
MUSE - Stockholm Syndrome
ROYAL BLOOD - Out of the Black
CALA VENTO - Ferrari
CORA YAKO - Noche estelar
REPION - Pronto
_juno - _La aseguradora de incendios
IVÁN FERREIRO - En el alambre
LORI MEYERS - Hacerte volar
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - El valle
ALL THEM WITCHES - Enemy of My Enemy
FU MANCHU - Eatin' Dust
MONSTER MAGNET - Space Lord