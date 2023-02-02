01:58:52

Arrancamos con Pixies, que en marzo visitarán España para actuar en Barcelona, Madrid y A Coruña. Además, recordamos cuatro momentos emblemáticos de su primer disco, ‘Surfer Rosa’, que está primavera cumplirá 35 años. Y también en esta sesión de Turbo 3: novedades de Cora Yako y Superlove.

Playlist:

PIXIES - There's A Moon On

PIXIES - Tony's Theme

PIXIES - Gigantic

PIXIES - Where's My Mind?

PIXIES - Cactus

DAVID BOWIE - The Jean Genie

METRONOMY X PANIC SHACK - It's Good To Be Back

KARAVANA - Tití me preguntó

LADY BANANA - Delito

VENTURI - Puto friki

ARCTIC MONKEYS - R U Mine?

HERMANA FURIA - Noche en vela

DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science

SUPERLOVE - Go!

HIMALAYAS - Alone

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Forever & Ever More

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - No One Knows

MUSE - Stockholm Syndrome

ROYAL BLOOD - Out of the Black

CALA VENTO - Ferrari

CORA YAKO - Noche estelar

REPION - Pronto

_juno - _La aseguradora de incendios

IVÁN FERREIRO - En el alambre

LORI MEYERS - Hacerte volar

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - El valle

ALL THEM WITCHES - Enemy of My Enemy

FU MANCHU - Eatin' Dust

MONSTER MAGNET - Space Lord