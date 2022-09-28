Empezamos con buenas noticias sobre Pixies: la banda de Black Francis ha anunciado tres conciertos en España para 2023. Además, estrenamos nuevas canciones de Pecker y de Fanáticos, te presentamos a Joe Unknown y escuchamos lo último de The Afghan Whigs y The Go! Team.
Playlist:
PIXIES - Dregs of the Wine
SECOND - Muévete y siente
FANÁTICOS - Las manecillas del reloj
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Love Of Mine ('Night Visions' Demo)
THE KILLERS - My Own Soul's Warning
VIVA SUECIA - No hemos aprendido nada
ARDE BOGOTÁ - Cariño
JOE UNKNOWN - Ride
EZPALAK - Kontran
KID KAPICHI - Rob the Supermarket
EDITORS - Vibe
EDITORS - Papillon
DEPECHE MODE - Strangelove
DEPECHE MODE - John the Revelator
ALABAMA 3 - Woke Up This Morning
PECKER - Acapulco
PECKER - A los ojos, radiante
LADY BANANA - My Shadow Follows
THE AFGHAN WHIGS - I'll Make You See God
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - All Is Known
THE LAZY EYES - Where's My Brain???
ARDE - El mar
GERMAN SALTO - Solo el tiempo II
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - He bebido tanto que estoy muerto de sed
THE GO! TEAM - Divebomb
THE GO! TEAM - Pow