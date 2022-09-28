Pecker | Fanáticos | Joe Unknown | The Afghan Whigs | ...

01:58:32

Empezamos con buenas noticias sobre Pixies: la banda de Black Francis ha anunciado tres conciertos en España para 2023. Además, estrenamos nuevas canciones de Pecker y de Fanáticos, te presentamos a Joe Unknown y escuchamos lo último de The Afghan Whigs y The Go! Team.

Playlist:

PIXIES - Dregs of the Wine

SECOND - Muévete y siente

FANÁTICOS - Las manecillas del reloj

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Love Of Mine ('Night Visions' Demo)

THE KILLERS - My Own Soul's Warning

VIVA SUECIA - No hemos aprendido nada

ARDE BOGOTÁ - Cariño

JOE UNKNOWN - Ride

EZPALAK - Kontran

KID KAPICHI - Rob the Supermarket

EDITORS - Vibe

EDITORS - Papillon

DEPECHE MODE - Strangelove

DEPECHE MODE - John the Revelator

ALABAMA 3 - Woke Up This Morning

PECKER - Acapulco

PECKER - A los ojos, radiante

LADY BANANA - My Shadow Follows

THE AFGHAN WHIGS - I'll Make You See God

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - All Is Known

THE LAZY EYES - Where's My Brain???

ARDE - El mar

GERMAN SALTO - Solo el tiempo II

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - He bebido tanto que estoy muerto de sed

THE GO! TEAM - Divebomb

THE GO! TEAM - Pow