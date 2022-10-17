Arrancamos la semana con lo nuevo de Paramore, 'This Is Why', primer avance de su próximo disco -el primer en 6 años-. Además, te traemos novedades de Rival Sons, Pond, Neal Francis, -M- y Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Playlist:
PARAMORE - Still into You
PARAMORE - This Is Why
FOALS - Wake Me Up
TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB - Blue Light
-M- - À toi (feat- Gail Ann Dorsey)
-M- - Rêvalité
JUSTICE - Planisphere Part. II
JUSTICE - D.A.N.C.E.
POND - America's Cup (Live at the BBC)
GUM - Airwalkin'
NEAL FRANCIS - Very Fine, Pts. 1 & 2
NEIL FRANCES - It's Like a Dream
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint
REME - Gaga
GEORGE HARRISON - Run Of The Mill
MOSES RUBIN - You Know The Answer
MOSES RUBIN - What Am I Doing Now?
MARCUS KING - Lie Lie Lie
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die
RIVAL SONS - Lucky Girl
SEXY ZEBRAS - Charly García
CHARLY GARCÍA - No voy en tren
LOS RODRÍGUEZ - Mucho mejor (Versión 96)
LICHIS - Se vienen cositas
CORY WONG - Cosmic Sans (feat. Tom Misch)
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Roulette
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Scar Tissue
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - By the Way