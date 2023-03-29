Nothing But Thieves | Messura | Georgia

01:58:51

Subimos el volumen para escuchar el nuevo temón de Nothing But Thieves, 'Welcome to the DCC', canción con la que el grupo británico se entrega al roc electrónico y que sirve de avance de su próximo disco. Además, te traemos novedades de Messura, Georgia, The Smashing Pumpkins y Electric Enemy.

Playlist:

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Welcome to the DCC

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Can You Afford to Be An Individual?

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Amsterdam

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Trip Switch

LINKIN PARK - Fighting Myself

LINKIN PARK - Numb

HERMANA FURIA - Pie fuera

MESSURA - Rousseau

SEXY ZEBRAS - Amanecer galáctico

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Another Love Song

MI CAPITÁN - Todo se pudre en el atardecer

CORIZONAS - Deseando ver la luz

LEVITANTS - Vámonos

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Spellbinding

ELECTRIC ENEMY - All For You

MUSE - Hyper Music

MUSE - Plug in Baby

DEPECHE MODE - I Feel You (Live in Berlin, 2013)

DEPECHE MODE - Ghosts Again

CHVRCHES - Over

GEORGIA - It's Euphoric

HAIM - The Steps

THE LEMON TWIGS - In My Head

PABLO SOLO - Gotta Leave

PABLO SOLO - Tannenbaum

LED ZEPPELIN - The Rain Song