Subimos el volumen para escuchar el nuevo temón de Nothing But Thieves, 'Welcome to the DCC', canción con la que el grupo británico se entrega al roc electrónico y que sirve de avance de su próximo disco. Además, te traemos novedades de Messura, Georgia, The Smashing Pumpkins y Electric Enemy.
Playlist:
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Welcome to the DCC
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Can You Afford to Be An Individual?
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Amsterdam
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Trip Switch
LINKIN PARK - Fighting Myself
LINKIN PARK - Numb
HERMANA FURIA - Pie fuera
MESSURA - Rousseau
SEXY ZEBRAS - Amanecer galáctico
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Another Love Song
MI CAPITÁN - Todo se pudre en el atardecer
CORIZONAS - Deseando ver la luz
LEVITANTS - Vámonos
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Spellbinding
ELECTRIC ENEMY - All For You
MUSE - Hyper Music
MUSE - Plug in Baby
DEPECHE MODE - I Feel You (Live in Berlin, 2013)
DEPECHE MODE - Ghosts Again
CHVRCHES - Over
GEORGIA - It's Euphoric
HAIM - The Steps
THE LEMON TWIGS - In My Head
PABLO SOLO - Gotta Leave
PABLO SOLO - Tannenbaum
LED ZEPPELIN - The Rain Song