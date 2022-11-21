01:58:48

Con 'Cuchillos y diamantes', Niños Mutantes han firmado uno de sus mejores discos; en esta sesión seleccionamos dos de nuestros temas favoritos. Además, en este Turbo 3: lo nuevo de Melifluo, Spoon (reconstruidos en clave de dub por Adrian Sherwood), Ron Gallo, The Stone Foxes, Bass Drum of Death, FIDLAR, Lack of Afro y The Smashing Pumpkins.

Playlist:

MELIFLUO - Generación perdida

MELIFLUO - Paseos interminables por la Mezquita

BAND OF HORSES - Crutch

NIÑOS MUTANTES - No tengo remedio

NIÑOS MUTANTES - Madreselvas

CORIZONAS - Ilumíname (feat. Depedro)

BRKN LOVE - Under The knife

THE HUNNA - Fugazi

BALA - Waiting Room

KITAI - Todo me da igual

RON GALLO - Foreground Music

THE STONE FOXES - Faded (Bye Bye Baby)

SPOON - The Hardest Cut (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

EASY STAR ALL-STARS - Money

GORILLAZ - Clint Eastwood

GORILLAZ - Baby Queen

LACK OF AFRO - Wide Open

BEYONCÉ - Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

JACK WHITE - Freedom At 21

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Find It

FIDLAR - Taste the Money

FEATHERWEIGHT - Yard

MARYLAND - Hace falta rabia

REPION - Barrio Somavilla

NIÑA POLACA - Lo que yo te he querido (pretérito perfecto)

ANABEL LEE - El espacio

VICTORIAS - Arden las casetas

HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Beyond the Vale