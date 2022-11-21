Con 'Cuchillos y diamantes', Niños Mutantes han firmado uno de sus mejores discos; en esta sesión seleccionamos dos de nuestros temas favoritos. Además, en este Turbo 3: lo nuevo de Melifluo, Spoon (reconstruidos en clave de dub por Adrian Sherwood), Ron Gallo, The Stone Foxes, Bass Drum of Death, FIDLAR, Lack of Afro y The Smashing Pumpkins.
Playlist:
MELIFLUO - Generación perdida
MELIFLUO - Paseos interminables por la Mezquita
BAND OF HORSES - Crutch
NIÑOS MUTANTES - No tengo remedio
NIÑOS MUTANTES - Madreselvas
CORIZONAS - Ilumíname (feat. Depedro)
BRKN LOVE - Under The knife
THE HUNNA - Fugazi
BALA - Waiting Room
KITAI - Todo me da igual
RON GALLO - Foreground Music
THE STONE FOXES - Faded (Bye Bye Baby)
SPOON - The Hardest Cut (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
EASY STAR ALL-STARS - Money
GORILLAZ - Clint Eastwood
GORILLAZ - Baby Queen
LACK OF AFRO - Wide Open
BEYONCÉ - Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
JACK WHITE - Freedom At 21
BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Find It
FIDLAR - Taste the Money
FEATHERWEIGHT - Yard
MARYLAND - Hace falta rabia
REPION - Barrio Somavilla
NIÑA POLACA - Lo que yo te he querido (pretérito perfecto)
ANABEL LEE - El espacio
VICTORIAS - Arden las casetas
HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Beyond the Vale