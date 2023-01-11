Turbo 3   Neuman | Havalina | Temples | Medusa Box | Stay 11/01/2023 01:58:59

Ojo a la jugosa selección de novedades de esta sesión: tenemos nuevas canciones de Neuman, Havalina, Temples, Medusa Box, Death Valley Girls y Stay.

Playlist:

NEUMAN - Turn It

NEUMAN - Recovered Files

NEUMAN - Gibberish

NEUMAN - George

HAVALINA - Deconstrucción

HAVALINA - Maquinaria

MEDUSA BOX - Moscow Mule

TEMPLES - Gamma Rays

TEMPLES - Holy Horses

TEMPLES - Oh the Saviour

TEMPLES - Mystery of Pop

TEMPLES - Sun Structures

TEMPLES - Shelter Song

STAY - I Can hear The Grass Grow

BALLENA - MApH

LOS ZIGARROS - Dispárame (feat. Aurora García) (En directo desde Madrid)

LOS ZIGARROS - River Deep, Mountain High (feat. Aurora García)

CURLY MANE - I Need Rock and Roll

THE GOLDEN LIPS - Monsters and Friends

GOBLIN CIRCUS - Super Saiyan

GRISES - Amazonia arde

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - Sunday

NIGHT BEATS - Sunday Mourning (Live At Valentine)

Turbo 3
