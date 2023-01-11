Ojo a la jugosa selección de novedades de esta sesión: tenemos nuevas canciones de Neuman, Havalina, Temples, Medusa Box, Death Valley Girls y Stay.
Playlist:
NEUMAN - Turn It
NEUMAN - Recovered Files
NEUMAN - Gibberish
NEUMAN - George
HAVALINA - Deconstrucción
HAVALINA - Maquinaria
MEDUSA BOX - Moscow Mule
TEMPLES - Gamma Rays
TEMPLES - Holy Horses
TEMPLES - Oh the Saviour
TEMPLES - Mystery of Pop
TEMPLES - Sun Structures
TEMPLES - Shelter Song
STAY - I Can hear The Grass Grow
BALLENA - MApH
LOS ZIGARROS - Dispárame (feat. Aurora García) (En directo desde Madrid)
LOS ZIGARROS - River Deep, Mountain High (feat. Aurora García)
CURLY MANE - I Need Rock and Roll
THE GOLDEN LIPS - Monsters and Friends
GOBLIN CIRCUS - Super Saiyan
GRISES - Amazonia arde
DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - Sunday
NIGHT BEATS - Sunday Mourning (Live At Valentine)