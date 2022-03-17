01:58:47

Muse le dan protagonismo a los sintetizadores ochenteros en su nueva canción, 'Compliance', segundo avance de su próximo disco, 'Will Of The People'. Pero antes de escuchar al trío británico, empezamos la sesión con 'Rivers Cuomo', nuevo tema que Yawners ha dedicado al líder de Weezer.

Playlist:

YAWNERS - Rivers Cuomo

WEEZER - Say It Ain't So

GYOZA - Bitter End

TURNSTILE - Blackout

LIHER - Kintsugi

QVERNO - Renegade (feat. Liher)

MUSE - Compliance

MUSE - Won't Stand Down

HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien

EL PERRO - Breaking Free

THE WILD CHILD - Wild Child

THE RECORD COMPANY - Out Of My Head

THE SHEEPDOGS - Rock and Roll (Ain't No Simple Thing)

THE SHEEPDOGS - Find the Truth

THIN LIZZY - The Boys Are Back In Town

MI CAPITÁN - Comanche

EGON SODA - Aves de presa

MIKEL ERENTXUN - Veneno (feat. Bunbury)

BUNBURY - La actitud correcta (California Live!!!)

CROBOT - Better Times

SPOON - The Hardest Cut

EELS - Good Night On Earth

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - He bebido tanto que estoy muerto de sed

CUPIDO - Santa

DORIAN - Universal (feat. Suu)

NATALIA LACUNZA - Nuestro nombre