Muse le dan protagonismo a los sintetizadores ochenteros en su nueva canción, 'Compliance', segundo avance de su próximo disco, 'Will Of The People'. Pero antes de escuchar al trío británico, empezamos la sesión con 'Rivers Cuomo', nuevo tema que Yawners ha dedicado al líder de Weezer.
Playlist:
YAWNERS - Rivers Cuomo
WEEZER - Say It Ain't So
GYOZA - Bitter End
TURNSTILE - Blackout
LIHER - Kintsugi
QVERNO - Renegade (feat. Liher)
MUSE - Compliance
MUSE - Won't Stand Down
HERMANA FURIA - Matar a alguien
EL PERRO - Breaking Free
THE WILD CHILD - Wild Child
THE RECORD COMPANY - Out Of My Head
THE SHEEPDOGS - Rock and Roll (Ain't No Simple Thing)
THE SHEEPDOGS - Find the Truth
THIN LIZZY - The Boys Are Back In Town
MI CAPITÁN - Comanche
EGON SODA - Aves de presa
MIKEL ERENTXUN - Veneno (feat. Bunbury)
BUNBURY - La actitud correcta (California Live!!!)
CROBOT - Better Times
SPOON - The Hardest Cut
EELS - Good Night On Earth
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - He bebido tanto que estoy muerto de sed
CUPIDO - Santa
DORIAN - Universal (feat. Suu)
NATALIA LACUNZA - Nuestro nombre