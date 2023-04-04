Abrimos con la reina de la Americana, la gran Lucinda Williams, escuchando el primer avance de su próximo disco; por cierto, en el single escuchamos a los coros a Patti Scialfa y Bruce Springsteen. Además, te traemos lo nuevo de Olivia Jean, Be Your Own Pet, Island Of Love, The Nude Party, Ron Gallo y The Daddy Long Legs.
Playlist:
LUCINDA WILLIAMS - Real Love
LUCINDA WILLIAMS - New York Comeback
MARGO PRICE - Change Of Heart
BRENDAN BENSON - People Grow Apart
THE RACONTEURS - Steady, As She Goes
THE RACONTEURS - Shine the Light on Me
HELLSINGLAND UNDERGROUND - Young & Dumb
MI CAPITÁN - Apuntando a tu sien
THE BLACK CROWES - Rocks Off
PRIMAL SCREAM - Dolls
LEVITANTS - La ventana
LEVITANTS - Vámonos
VENTURI - El fantasma de la fiesta
RON GALLO - Anything But This
ISLAND OF LOVE - Fed Rock
BE YOUR OWN PET - Hand Grenade
OLIVIA JEAN - Trouble
THE WHITE STRIPES - The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
THE WHITE STRIPES - I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)
MICAH P. HINSON -Find Your Way Out
DADDY LONG LEGS - Silver Satin
THE NUDE PARTY - Hey Monet
THE LIMBOOS - Red Line
THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Bla, bla, bla
PABLO SOLO - Gotta Leave
MOSES RUBIN - What Am I Doing Now?
EL PERRO - K. Mt.