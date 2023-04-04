Lucinda Williams | Olivia Jean | Be Your Own Pet | The Nude

01:58:56



Abrimos con la reina de la Americana, la gran Lucinda Williams, escuchando el primer avance de su próximo disco; por cierto, en el single escuchamos a los coros a Patti Scialfa y Bruce Springsteen. Además, te traemos lo nuevo de Olivia Jean, Be Your Own Pet, Island Of Love, The Nude Party, Ron Gallo y The Daddy Long Legs.

Playlist:

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - Real Love

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - New York Comeback

MARGO PRICE - Change Of Heart

BRENDAN BENSON - People Grow Apart

THE RACONTEURS - Steady, As She Goes

THE RACONTEURS - Shine the Light on Me

HELLSINGLAND UNDERGROUND - Young & Dumb

MI CAPITÁN - Apuntando a tu sien

THE BLACK CROWES - Rocks Off

PRIMAL SCREAM - Dolls

LEVITANTS - La ventana

LEVITANTS - Vámonos

VENTURI - El fantasma de la fiesta

RON GALLO - Anything But This

ISLAND OF LOVE - Fed Rock

BE YOUR OWN PET - Hand Grenade

OLIVIA JEAN - Trouble

THE WHITE STRIPES - The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

THE WHITE STRIPES - I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

MICAH P. HINSON -Find Your Way Out

DADDY LONG LEGS - Silver Satin

THE NUDE PARTY - Hey Monet

THE LIMBOOS - Red Line

THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Bla, bla, bla

PABLO SOLO - Gotta Leave

MOSES RUBIN - What Am I Doing Now?

EL PERRO - K. Mt.



