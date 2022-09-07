01:58:37

Estrenos jugosos en esta sesión: arrancamos con nuevo cañonazo de Lady Banana; el dúo formado por Nerea Bueno (guitarra y voz) y Alba Villarig (batería y voz) está a punto de publicar su álbum de debut, 'Bipolar' (23 de septiembre), del que hoy te avanzamos la contundente 'Overflow'. Además, escuchamos 'Ansiedad', nuevo adelanto del segundo disco de Ginebras; 'Naces, creces, enloqueces', que formará parte del próximo trabajo de Venturi; y otra de las canciones que incluirá el esperado futuro álbum de Julieta Venegas.

Playlist:

LADY BANANA - Domino

LADY BANANA - Overflow

TIGERCUB - Beauty

CLUTCH - X-Ray Visions

SPORTS TEAM - The Game

GINEBRAS - Ansiedad

GINEBRAS - Crystal Fighters

JAWNY - Strawberry Chainsaw

THE STROKES - Under Cover of Darkness

VENTURI - Naces, creces, enloqueces

ABE PARKER - Live, Laugh, Love

DUNE RATS - What A Memorable Night

YAWNERS - Rivers Cuomo

TEENAGE FANCLUB - Sparky's Dream

THE POSIES - Solar Sister

NEUMAN & KEN STRINGFELLOW - Bye Fear / Hi Love

NEUMAN - George

JULIETA VENEGAS - En tu orilla

TELERADIO DONOSO - Amar en el campo

ALEX ANWANDTER - Paco Vampiro

CHARLY GARCÍA - Nos siguen pegando abajo

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - He bebido tanto que estoy muerto de sed

SIDONIE - Bla, bla, bla

BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD - Double Denim Hop

DIAMOND DOGS - Rocked, Wrecked, Robbed and Ruined

THE HELLACOPTERS - A Plow And A Doctor

FONTAINES D.C. - Jackie Down The Line

JOHNNY HUNTER - Life

NEW ORDER - Age of Consent