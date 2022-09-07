Estrenos jugosos en esta sesión: arrancamos con nuevo cañonazo de Lady Banana; el dúo formado por Nerea Bueno (guitarra y voz) y Alba Villarig (batería y voz) está a punto de publicar su álbum de debut, 'Bipolar' (23 de septiembre), del que hoy te avanzamos la contundente 'Overflow'. Además, escuchamos 'Ansiedad', nuevo adelanto del segundo disco de Ginebras; 'Naces, creces, enloqueces', que formará parte del próximo trabajo de Venturi; y otra de las canciones que incluirá el esperado futuro álbum de Julieta Venegas.
Playlist:
LADY BANANA - Domino
LADY BANANA - Overflow
TIGERCUB - Beauty
CLUTCH - X-Ray Visions
SPORTS TEAM - The Game
GINEBRAS - Ansiedad
GINEBRAS - Crystal Fighters
JAWNY - Strawberry Chainsaw
THE STROKES - Under Cover of Darkness
VENTURI - Naces, creces, enloqueces
ABE PARKER - Live, Laugh, Love
DUNE RATS - What A Memorable Night
YAWNERS - Rivers Cuomo
TEENAGE FANCLUB - Sparky's Dream
THE POSIES - Solar Sister
NEUMAN & KEN STRINGFELLOW - Bye Fear / Hi Love
NEUMAN - George
JULIETA VENEGAS - En tu orilla
TELERADIO DONOSO - Amar en el campo
ALEX ANWANDTER - Paco Vampiro
CHARLY GARCÍA - Nos siguen pegando abajo
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - He bebido tanto que estoy muerto de sed
SIDONIE - Bla, bla, bla
BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD - Double Denim Hop
DIAMOND DOGS - Rocked, Wrecked, Robbed and Ruined
THE HELLACOPTERS - A Plow And A Doctor
FONTAINES D.C. - Jackie Down The Line
JOHNNY HUNTER - Life
NEW ORDER - Age of Consent