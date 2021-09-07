01:59:10

Abrimos con Imagine Dragons y su nuevo álbum, 'Mercury - Act 1', producido por Rick Rubin. Además, escuchamos a Anderson .Paak componiendo para la banda sonora de 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos', el nuevo y groovy single de The Parrots y el primer adelanto del próximo álbum de Biffy Clyro.

Playlist:

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Friction

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Cutthroat

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Monday

BIFFY CLYRO - Unknown Male 01

BIFFY CLYRO - North Of No South

MESSURA - Reinass

EZPALAK - Banpiroak

THE FAMILY RAIN - Memorabilia

STAY - Get Going

T. REX - 20th Century Boy

KING TUFF - Magic Mirror

TY SEGALL - Play

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Give It Away

U2 - Even Better Than The Real Thing

PEARL JAM - Even Flow

LORI MEYERS - Hacerte volar

TEMPLES - Strange or Be Forgotten

BUM MOTION CLUB - Niebla

THE PARROTS - It's Too Late To Go To Bed

POND - America's Cup

JOHNNY MARR - Spirit Power and Soul

THE CRIBS - We Share the Same Skies

JOEL SARAKULA - I'm Still Winning

PARCELS - Comingback

BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK - Skate

ANDERSON .PAAK - Fire In The Sky

ANDERSON .PAAK - Cut Em In (feat. Rick Ross)

MILES KANE - Don't Let It Get You Down