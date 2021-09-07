Abrimos con Imagine Dragons y su nuevo álbum, 'Mercury - Act 1', producido por Rick Rubin. Además, escuchamos a Anderson .Paak componiendo para la banda sonora de 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos', el nuevo y groovy single de The Parrots y el primer adelanto del próximo álbum de Biffy Clyro.
Playlist:
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Friction
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Cutthroat
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Monday
BIFFY CLYRO - Unknown Male 01
BIFFY CLYRO - North Of No South
MESSURA - Reinass
EZPALAK - Banpiroak
THE FAMILY RAIN - Memorabilia
STAY - Get Going
T. REX - 20th Century Boy
KING TUFF - Magic Mirror
TY SEGALL - Play
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Give It Away
U2 - Even Better Than The Real Thing
PEARL JAM - Even Flow
LORI MEYERS - Hacerte volar
TEMPLES - Strange or Be Forgotten
BUM MOTION CLUB - Niebla
THE PARROTS - It's Too Late To Go To Bed
POND - America's Cup
JOHNNY MARR - Spirit Power and Soul
THE CRIBS - We Share the Same Skies
JOEL SARAKULA - I'm Still Winning
PARCELS - Comingback
BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK - Skate
ANDERSON .PAAK - Fire In The Sky
ANDERSON .PAAK - Cut Em In (feat. Rick Ross)
MILES KANE - Don't Let It Get You Down