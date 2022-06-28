Imagine Dragons están a punto de publicar su sexto álbum, 'Mercury - Act 2', del que hoy escuchamos un nuevo avance, 'Sharks', tema con el que el grupo de Dan Reynolds rinde homenaje a su ciudad, Las Vegas. Además, en esta sesión te traemos el prometedor debut de My Kid Brother (si te gustan Portugal. The Man, ojo a esta banda) y novedades de Kongos y Metric.
Playlist:
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Enemy (with JID)
IMAGINE DRAGONS - Sharks
MY KID BROTHER - Make You Make Believe
MY KID BROTHER - Spilt Salt
AWOLNATION - Waiting Room (feat. Grouplove)
WOOZE - Bittersweet Timpani
DEMOB HAPPY - Less Is More
WATT WHITE & BEN MEDCALF - Fists
KONGOS - Broken
KONGOS - Come with Me Now
ELYELLA - Magic
VEINTIUNO - Escalofríos
HARRY STYLES - Daydreaming
PARCELS - Comingback
ALT-J - Hard Drive Gold
ALT-J - Something Good
WARPAINT - Hard To Tell You
BLUR - Coffee & TV
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Sacrilege
METRIC - What Feels Like Eternity
DEAD PONY - Bullet Farm
DUNE RATS - Melted Into Two
LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones
BIZNAGA - Domingo especialmente triste (Con Isa Triángulo de Amor Bizarro)
MEDALLA - Mañaneo
BLOC PARTY - Day Drinker
ARCTIC MONKEYS - This House is a Circus
THE OFFSPRING - Come Out and Play