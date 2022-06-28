01:59:05

Imagine Dragons están a punto de publicar su sexto álbum, 'Mercury - Act 2', del que hoy escuchamos un nuevo avance, 'Sharks', tema con el que el grupo de Dan Reynolds rinde homenaje a su ciudad, Las Vegas. Además, en esta sesión te traemos el prometedor debut de My Kid Brother (si te gustan Portugal. The Man, ojo a esta banda) y novedades de Kongos y Metric.

Playlist:

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Enemy (with JID)

IMAGINE DRAGONS - Sharks

MY KID BROTHER - Make You Make Believe

MY KID BROTHER - Spilt Salt

AWOLNATION - Waiting Room (feat. Grouplove)

WOOZE - Bittersweet Timpani

DEMOB HAPPY - Less Is More

WATT WHITE & BEN MEDCALF - Fists

KONGOS - Broken

KONGOS - Come with Me Now

ELYELLA - Magic

VEINTIUNO - Escalofríos

HARRY STYLES - Daydreaming

PARCELS - Comingback

ALT-J - Hard Drive Gold

ALT-J - Something Good

WARPAINT - Hard To Tell You

BLUR - Coffee & TV

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - Sacrilege

METRIC - What Feels Like Eternity

DEAD PONY - Bullet Farm

DUNE RATS - Melted Into Two

LEVITANTS - Nuevas generaciones

BIZNAGA - Domingo especialmente triste (Con Isa Triángulo de Amor Bizarro)

MEDALLA - Mañaneo

BLOC PARTY - Day Drinker

ARCTIC MONKEYS - This House is a Circus

THE OFFSPRING - Come Out and Play