Empezamos la semana con nueva canción de Gorillaz, 'Skinny Ape', cuarto single de adelanto de su próximo disco. Y también en esta sesión de lunes: novedades de Paramore, Morrissey, Razorlight y Willie J Healey -teloneará a Arctic Monkeys en Madrid-. Además, nos detenemos en la reedición XX aniversario de 'Up the Bracket', el álbum de debut de The Libertines.
GORILLAZ - Skinny Ape
MORRISSEY - Rebels Without Applause
RAZORLIGHT - Before I Fall To Pieces
RAZORLIGHT - You Are Entering The Human Heart
ANDY BURROWS - Keep on Moving On
SAM EVIAN - Sleep Easy
WILLIE J HEALEY - Sure Feels Good
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella
THE LIBERTINES - Gunga Din
THE LIBERTINES - I Get Along (December 2001 Demo)
THE LIBERTINES - Up the Bracket (Radio 1 Evening Session)
THE LIBERTINES - Time for Heroes (Radio 1 Evening Session)
THE LIBERTINES - Christmas Time (Radio 1 Live Lounge Session)
THE LIBERTINES - We'll Meet Again (Radio 1 Live Lounge Session)
BABYSHAMBLES - Delivery
CAROLINA DURANTE - Famoso en tres calles
VICTORIAS - El truco
ALIZZZ - Que pasa nen
PARAMORE - The News
SKATING POLLY - Camelot
METRONOMY - It's Good To Be Back (feat. Panic Shack)
EZPALAK - Ez itxoin
VENTURI - 1 millón
CIRCA WAVES - Carry You Home
THE 1975 - Happiness
TAYLOR SWIFT - Anti-Hero (feat. Bleachers)
BLEACHERS - Instant Karma!
NEIL YOUNG - Old Man
AURORA GARCÍA, ÁNGEL CARMONA & LUIGI - Heart of Gold