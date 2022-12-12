Gorillaz | Paramore | Willie J Healey | The Libertines | Mor

Empezamos la semana con nueva canción de Gorillaz, 'Skinny Ape', cuarto single de adelanto de su próximo disco. Y también en esta sesión de lunes: novedades de Paramore, Morrissey, Razorlight y Willie J Healey -teloneará a Arctic Monkeys en Madrid-. Además, nos detenemos en la reedición XX aniversario de 'Up the Bracket', el álbum de debut de The Libertines.

GORILLAZ - Skinny Ape

MORRISSEY - Rebels Without Applause

RAZORLIGHT - Before I Fall To Pieces

RAZORLIGHT - You Are Entering The Human Heart

ANDY BURROWS - Keep on Moving On

SAM EVIAN - Sleep Easy

WILLIE J HEALEY - Sure Feels Good

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella

THE LIBERTINES - Gunga Din

THE LIBERTINES - I Get Along (December 2001 Demo)

THE LIBERTINES - Up the Bracket (Radio 1 Evening Session)

THE LIBERTINES - Time for Heroes (Radio 1 Evening Session)

THE LIBERTINES - Christmas Time (Radio 1 Live Lounge Session)

THE LIBERTINES - We'll Meet Again (Radio 1 Live Lounge Session)

BABYSHAMBLES - Delivery

CAROLINA DURANTE - Famoso en tres calles

VICTORIAS - El truco

ALIZZZ - Que pasa nen

PARAMORE - The News

SKATING POLLY - Camelot

METRONOMY - It's Good To Be Back (feat. Panic Shack)

EZPALAK - Ez itxoin

VENTURI - 1 millón

CIRCA WAVES - Carry You Home

THE 1975 - Happiness

TAYLOR SWIFT - Anti-Hero (feat. Bleachers)

BLEACHERS - Instant Karma!

NEIL YOUNG - Old Man

AURORA GARCÍA, ÁNGEL CARMONA & LUIGI - Heart of Gold