Estrenamos 'El rayo', el último avance del próximo disco de Pan y, en palabras de sus autores, la canción que "mejor representa el proceso de transformación del que habla el disco". Además, escuchamos el cuarto adelanto del nuevo disco de Feist, el remix que DJ Nano ha hecho de 'Cualquier otra parte' de Dorian, y novedades de Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Death of Heather, M83, Arlo Parks y Nation of Language.

Playlist:

ÁNGEL STANICH - Una temporada en el infierno

LEVITANTS - Adelante

THE REYTONS - Cash In Hand & Fake IDs

JOHNNY HUNTER - Cry Like A Man

DEATH OF HEATHER - Drained

PAN - El rayo

ARLO PARKS - Impurities

LA PRIEST - It's You

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - Nadja

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - Meshuggah

GIRL RAY - Everybody's Saying That

DJO - Change

FEIST - One Evening

FEIST - Borrow Trouble

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - Just A Girl

M83 - Fantasy

NATION OF LANGUAGE - Sole Obsession

EL COLUMPIO ASESINO - Preparada

DORIAN - Cualquier otra parte (DJ Nano Remix)

ALIZZZ - Pierdo el sentido

ALIZZZ - Que pasa nen

ANTIFAN - (No) sigas mis pies

BOUNTIES - Criminal

GINEBRAS - Alex Turner

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Fluorescent Adolescent

IZAL - Pequeña gran revolución

 


