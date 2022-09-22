01:58:30

Abrimos a fuego con 'Kontran', nuevo cañonazo y primer avance del próximo disco de Ezpalak, uno de los mejores grupos de la música alternativa euskaldun. Además, estrenamos lo nuevo de Verona y escuchamos las últimas novedades de Alvvays, Jacob Banks, Michelle Branch y Dope Lemon.

Playlist:

EZPALAK - Zatoz

EZPALAK - Kontran

LADY BANANA - Overflow

THE WHITE STRIPES - Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

FRANK TURNER - The Gathering

FALSE HEADS - Haunted Houses (feat. Frank Turner)

JAWS THE SHARK - Destroy the World (feat. Dinosaur Pile-Up)

JACOB BANKS - Bang (feat. Tobe Nwigwe)

MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Rule The World (I Came From the City) (feat. Nasir Jones as Mr. Books)

MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Cold Little Heart

PINK FLOYD - Breathe (In The Air)

TAME IMPALA - Solitude Is Bliss

THE LAZY EYES - The Seaside

ALVVAYS - Very Online Guy

LITTLE DRAGON - Stay (feat. JID)

DOPE LEMON - Rosen Pink Cadillac

ANGUS & JULIA STONE - Let Me Now

VERONA - Milán

VERONA - Alucinaciones

SECOND - Muévete y siente

VIVA SUECIA - No hemos aprendido nada

THE SHEEPDOGS - Scarborough Street Fight

THE SHEEPDOGS - Feeling Good (Live at Lee's)

THE BLACK KEYS - Gold on the Ceiling

MICHELLE BRANCH - You

MARCUS KING - Pain