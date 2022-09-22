Abrimos a fuego con 'Kontran', nuevo cañonazo y primer avance del próximo disco de Ezpalak, uno de los mejores grupos de la música alternativa euskaldun. Además, estrenamos lo nuevo de Verona y escuchamos las últimas novedades de Alvvays, Jacob Banks, Michelle Branch y Dope Lemon.
Playlist:
EZPALAK - Zatoz
EZPALAK - Kontran
LADY BANANA - Overflow
THE WHITE STRIPES - Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine
FRANK TURNER - The Gathering
FALSE HEADS - Haunted Houses (feat. Frank Turner)
JAWS THE SHARK - Destroy the World (feat. Dinosaur Pile-Up)
JACOB BANKS - Bang (feat. Tobe Nwigwe)
MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Rule The World (I Came From the City) (feat. Nasir Jones as Mr. Books)
MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Cold Little Heart
PINK FLOYD - Breathe (In The Air)
TAME IMPALA - Solitude Is Bliss
THE LAZY EYES - The Seaside
ALVVAYS - Very Online Guy
LITTLE DRAGON - Stay (feat. JID)
DOPE LEMON - Rosen Pink Cadillac
ANGUS & JULIA STONE - Let Me Now
VERONA - Milán
VERONA - Alucinaciones
SECOND - Muévete y siente
VIVA SUECIA - No hemos aprendido nada
THE SHEEPDOGS - Scarborough Street Fight
THE SHEEPDOGS - Feeling Good (Live at Lee's)
THE BLACK KEYS - Gold on the Ceiling
MICHELLE BRANCH - You
MARCUS KING - Pain