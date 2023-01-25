01:58:41

No se nos ocurre mejor forma de celebrar la amistad que escuchando el nuevo temón de Elyella junto a Ginebras, 'Bailando mal'. Pero las novedades de hoy no se quedan ahí: también tenemos nuevas canciones de Sexy Zebras, Cala Vento, Repion, Far From Saints y Corizonas, y el primer avance del próximo y esperado disco de Iván Ferreiro.

ELYELLA feat. Ginebras - Bailando mal

GINEBRAS - Alex Turner

SEXY ZEBRAS - Puñales y claveles

CALA VENTO - Ferrari

FOO FIGHTERS - Bridge Burning

LEVITANTS - Adelante

NEUMAN - Recovered Files

CAROLINA DURANTE - Casa Kira (feat. Orslok)

IMPACTO VUDÚ - Barrio

REPION - Pronto

IVÁN FERREIRO - Turnedo

IVÁN FERREIRO - En el alambre

L.A. - Stop The Clocks

THE ARCS - Sunshine

THE ARCS - Stay in My Corner

FAR FROM SAINTS - Let's Turn This Back Around

STEVE MASON - The People Say

PRIMAL SCREAM - Movin' On Up

JAGWAR MA - The Throw

TEMPLES - Gamma Rays

DEERHOOF - Love-Lore 2 (Knight Rider/Raymond Scott/Mauricio Kagel/Eddie Grant/Gary Numan)

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - Porselana Teeth

ALL THEM WITCHES - Enemy of My Enemy

JACE EVERETT - Bad Things

CORIZONAS - El diablo gritó sí