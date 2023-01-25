No se nos ocurre mejor forma de celebrar la amistad que escuchando el nuevo temón de Elyella junto a Ginebras, 'Bailando mal'. Pero las novedades de hoy no se quedan ahí: también tenemos nuevas canciones de Sexy Zebras, Cala Vento, Repion, Far From Saints y Corizonas, y el primer avance del próximo y esperado disco de Iván Ferreiro.
ELYELLA feat. Ginebras - Bailando mal
GINEBRAS - Alex Turner
SEXY ZEBRAS - Puñales y claveles
CALA VENTO - Ferrari
FOO FIGHTERS - Bridge Burning
LEVITANTS - Adelante
NEUMAN - Recovered Files
CAROLINA DURANTE - Casa Kira (feat. Orslok)
IMPACTO VUDÚ - Barrio
REPION - Pronto
IVÁN FERREIRO - Turnedo
IVÁN FERREIRO - En el alambre
L.A. - Stop The Clocks
THE ARCS - Sunshine
THE ARCS - Stay in My Corner
FAR FROM SAINTS - Let's Turn This Back Around
STEVE MASON - The People Say
PRIMAL SCREAM - Movin' On Up
JAGWAR MA - The Throw
TEMPLES - Gamma Rays
DEERHOOF - Love-Lore 2 (Knight Rider/Raymond Scott/Mauricio Kagel/Eddie Grant/Gary Numan)
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - Porselana Teeth
ALL THEM WITCHES - Enemy of My Enemy
JACE EVERETT - Bad Things
CORIZONAS - El diablo gritó sí