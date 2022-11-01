Arrancamos recordando el MTV Unplugged que Nirvana grabaron en 1993 y publicaron justo hoy hace 28 años, el 1 de noviembre de 1994; volvemos a aquella grabación para rescatar algunas de las versiones más interesantes. Además, escuchamos también en concierto a David Bowie con su gira The Soul Tour de 1974, y te presentamos el nuevo álbum de la canadiense Dylyn.
Playlist:
NIRVANA - About A Girl (MTV Unplugged)
NIRVANA - Lake Of Fire (MTV Unplugged)
NIRVANA - Where Did You Sleep Last Night (MTV Unplugged)
NIRVANA - The Man Who Sold The World (MTV Unplugged)
DAVID BOWIE - The Supermen (Live on Andy Ferris Show, 1970)
DAVID BOWIE - John, I'm Only Dancing (Again) (Live in Detroit, 20th October 1974)
DAVID BOWIE - 1984 (Live in Detroit, 20th October 1974)
DAVID BOWIE - Moonage Daydream (Live in Detroit, 20th October 1974)
DAVID BOWIE - Young Americans (Live in Detroit, 20th October 1974)
ARCTIC MONKEYS - I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Brianstorm
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Teddy Picker
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM - North American Scum
DAVID BYRNE & ST. VINCENT - Who
ST. VINCENT - Funkytown
JAGUAR JONZE - Trigger Happy
DYLYN - Hurt
DYLYN - You
HAYLEY WILLIAMS - Simmer
PARAMORE - This Is Why
PARAMORE - Misery Business
HAVALINA - Abismoide
RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Nebulosa jade
RUFUS T. FIREFLY & CLUB DEL RÍO - El filo