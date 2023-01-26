Demob Happy | Ron Gallo | The Heavy | Vera Fauna | La Love..

Teníamos muchas ganas de decir esto: hay nuevo disco de Demob Happy en el horizonte. Por fin, el trío inglés anuncia su próximo álbum y lanza un primer y potente adelanto con el que abrimos esta sesión en la que también te traemos novedades de Ron Gallo, The Heavy, Vera Faun, La La Love You junto a Samuraï, Himalayas, Electric Enemy, dani y The Luka State.

Playlist:

DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science

DEMOB HAPPY - Less Is More

DEMOB HAPPY - Be Your Man

RON GALLO - At Least I'm Dancing

THE LUKA STATE - Matter of Fact

THE BLUE STONES - Stay With Me

HIMALAYAS - Into the Trap

HIMALAYAS - Alone

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Life's Coming in Slow

BLACK HONEY - Up Against It

SEXY ZEBRAS - Puñales y claveles

LA LA LOVE YOU - El principio de algo (feat. Samuraï)

ELYELLA feat. GINEBRAS - Bailando mal

DANI - Ceras rosas

VERA FAUNA - Casa Carreras

KIKO VENENO - Superhéroes de barrio

ARIEL ROT - Al amanecer

BRENDAN BENSON - People Grow Apart

THE RACONTEURS - You Don't Understand Me

THE RACONTEURS - Many Shades of Black

THE RACONTEURS - Consolers of the Lonely

THE RACONTEURS - Salute Your Solution

LES LULLIES - Dernier Soir (Alternate Take)

JAWS THE SHARK - Reno

DINOSAUR PILE-UP - Stupid Heavy Metal Broken Hearted Loser Punk

ELECTRIC ENEMY - Bleed Me Dry

RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die

THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming

THE HEAVY - In The Morning