Teníamos muchas ganas de decir esto: hay nuevo disco de Demob Happy en el horizonte. Por fin, el trío inglés anuncia su próximo álbum y lanza un primer y potente adelanto con el que abrimos esta sesión en la que también te traemos novedades de Ron Gallo, The Heavy, Vera Faun, La La Love You junto a Samuraï, Himalayas, Electric Enemy, dani y The Luka State.
Playlist:
DEMOB HAPPY - Voodoo Science
DEMOB HAPPY - Less Is More
DEMOB HAPPY - Be Your Man
RON GALLO - At Least I'm Dancing
THE LUKA STATE - Matter of Fact
THE BLUE STONES - Stay With Me
HIMALAYAS - Into the Trap
HIMALAYAS - Alone
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Life's Coming in Slow
BLACK HONEY - Up Against It
SEXY ZEBRAS - Puñales y claveles
LA LA LOVE YOU - El principio de algo (feat. Samuraï)
ELYELLA feat. GINEBRAS - Bailando mal
DANI - Ceras rosas
VERA FAUNA - Casa Carreras
KIKO VENENO - Superhéroes de barrio
ARIEL ROT - Al amanecer
BRENDAN BENSON - People Grow Apart
THE RACONTEURS - You Don't Understand Me
THE RACONTEURS - Many Shades of Black
THE RACONTEURS - Consolers of the Lonely
THE RACONTEURS - Salute Your Solution
LES LULLIES - Dernier Soir (Alternate Take)
JAWS THE SHARK - Reno
DINOSAUR PILE-UP - Stupid Heavy Metal Broken Hearted Loser Punk
ELECTRIC ENEMY - Bleed Me Dry
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die
THE HEAVY - Hurricane Coming
THE HEAVY - In The Morning