Turbo 3 Canciones favoritas de 2022. Internacional (Vol. III) 19/01/2023 01:00:21
Tercer y último volumen del recopilatorio con nuestras canciones favoritas de 2022 en cosecha internacional. Escuchamos a The Blue Stones, False Heads, Nothing But Thieves, Johnny Hunter, The 1975, Metronomy, Dirty Sound Magnet, Phoenix y Editors, entre otros.
Playlist:
THE BLUE STONES - Don't Miss
FALSE HEADS - Thick Skin
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Life's Coming in Slow
JOHNNY HUNTER - Endless Days
SUEDE - 15 Again
THE 1975 - I'm In Love With You
METRONOMY - Things Will Be Fine
CANNONS - Hurricane
PORTUGAL. THE MAN - What, Me Worry?
EDITORS - Heart Attack
PHOENIX - Alpha Zulu
DJO - I Want Your Video
EVERYTHING EVERYTHING - I Want A Love Like This
DIRTY SOUND MAGNET - Pandora's Dream
ROYAL REPUBLIC - Diggin' It
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - Parasite