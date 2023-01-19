01:00:21

Tercer y último volumen del recopilatorio con nuestras canciones favoritas de 2022 en cosecha internacional. Escuchamos a The Blue Stones, False Heads, Nothing But Thieves, Johnny Hunter, The 1975, Metronomy, Dirty Sound Magnet, Phoenix y Editors, entre otros.

Playlist:

THE BLUE STONES - Don't Miss

FALSE HEADS - Thick Skin

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Life's Coming in Slow

JOHNNY HUNTER - Endless Days

SUEDE - 15 Again

THE 1975 - I'm In Love With You

METRONOMY - Things Will Be Fine

CANNONS - Hurricane

PORTUGAL. THE MAN - What, Me Worry?

EDITORS - Heart Attack

PHOENIX - Alpha Zulu

DJO - I Want Your Video

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING - I Want A Love Like This

DIRTY SOUND MAGNET - Pandora's Dream

ROYAL REPUBLIC - Diggin' It

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - Parasite