01:58:55

Empezamos la semana con lo nuevo de Miles Kane, 'Troubled Son', primer avance del próximo disco del músico inglés, componente también del dúo The Last Shadow Puppets junto a Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys). Ademas, nos detenemos en el nuevo álbum que acaban de lanzar Cala Vento, 'Casa Linda', para disfrutarlo con tres de nuestras canciones favoritas. Y también en esta sesión de lunes: Tigercub, The Chase, The Reytons, Bilk, Black Honey y Greta Van Fleet, entre otros,

Playlist:

MILES KANE - Troubled Son

MILES KANE - Give Up

MILES KANE - Inhaler

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Teddy Picker

THE CHASE - You're The Encore No One Asked For

THE REYTONS - Cash In Hand & Fake IDs

BILK - Fashion

RANCID - Tomorrow Never Comes

CALA VENTO - Ferrari

CALA VENTO - ¿Qué hay del placer?

CALA VENTO - Passar pantalla

BERRI TXARRAK - Spoiler!

MELIFLUO - Generación perdida

FOO FIGHTERS - Rescued

FOO FIGHTERS - This Is a Call

TIGERCUB - Play My Favourite Song

QUEENS OF THE STONE - I Sat by the Ocean

IGGY POP - Modern Day Ripoff

MÅNESKIN - Gossip (feat. Tom Morello)

GRETA VAN FLEET - Safari Song

GRETA VAN FLEET - Meeting The Master

KALEO - Break My Baby

BLACK HONEY - Charlie Bronson

TEMPLES - Crystal Hall

THE LAZY EYES - The Island

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Llévame al cielo

REME - The Joys

RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Río Wolf (En directo. Versión 'El Largo mañana')

STEVIE WONDER - Superstition