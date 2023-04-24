Empezamos la semana con lo nuevo de Miles Kane, 'Troubled Son', primer avance del próximo disco del músico inglés, componente también del dúo The Last Shadow Puppets junto a Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys). Ademas, nos detenemos en el nuevo álbum que acaban de lanzar Cala Vento, 'Casa Linda', para disfrutarlo con tres de nuestras canciones favoritas. Y también en esta sesión de lunes: Tigercub, The Chase, The Reytons, Bilk, Black Honey y Greta Van Fleet, entre otros,
Playlist:
MILES KANE - Troubled Son
MILES KANE - Give Up
MILES KANE - Inhaler
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Teddy Picker
THE CHASE - You're The Encore No One Asked For
THE REYTONS - Cash In Hand & Fake IDs
BILK - Fashion
RANCID - Tomorrow Never Comes
CALA VENTO - Ferrari
CALA VENTO - ¿Qué hay del placer?
CALA VENTO - Passar pantalla
BERRI TXARRAK - Spoiler!
MELIFLUO - Generación perdida
FOO FIGHTERS - Rescued
FOO FIGHTERS - This Is a Call
TIGERCUB - Play My Favourite Song
QUEENS OF THE STONE - I Sat by the Ocean
IGGY POP - Modern Day Ripoff
MÅNESKIN - Gossip (feat. Tom Morello)
GRETA VAN FLEET - Safari Song
GRETA VAN FLEET - Meeting The Master
KALEO - Break My Baby
BLACK HONEY - Charlie Bronson
TEMPLES - Crystal Hall
THE LAZY EYES - The Island
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Llévame al cielo
REME - The Joys
RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Río Wolf (En directo. Versión 'El Largo mañana')
STEVIE WONDER - Superstition