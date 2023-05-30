Si te gusta el shoegaze, el dream pop y el post-punk y aún no conoces a Bum Motion Club, es muy probable que te enganches a su música con ‘Casi un buen día’, primer y exquisito avance de su álbum de debut con el que abrimos esta sesión de Turbo 3, en la que también escuchamos lo último de The Coral, Eva Ryjlen y La Trinidad.
Playlist:
BUM MOTION CLUB - Casi un buen día
BUM MOTION CLUB - Niebla
RUFUS T. FIREFLY - El hombre de otro tiempo
LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Brillabas
IVÁN FERREIRO - La humanidad y la Tierra (feat. Tanxugueiras)
CARLANGAS - Regalao
LA TRINIDAD - Convertidos en estatuas
DEADLETTER - The Snitching Hour
EVA RYJLEN - Aquelarre eléctrico
IDEALIPSTICKS - Legs
THE WHITE STRIPES - Hypnotize
LADY BANANA - La jaula
ROYAL BLOOD - Mountains At Midnight
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness
THEM CROOKED VULTURES - Bandoliers
FOO FIGHTERS - Under You
NINE INCH NAILS - The Hand That Feeds
GYOZA - Killing Goode
BATTOSAI - Entiéndeme
LE MUR - Epimeteo
GOBLIN CIRCUS - Creepy Monster
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Gila Monster
METALLICA - Screaming Suicide
THE CORAL - Wild Bird
THE CORAL - Dreaming of You
JAMES SKELLY - You've Got It All
BLUR - There's No Other Way