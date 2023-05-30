Bum Motion Club The Coral La Trinidad

01:58:39

Si te gusta el shoegaze, el dream pop y el post-punk y aún no conoces a Bum Motion Club, es muy probable que te enganches a su música con ‘Casi un buen día’, primer y exquisito avance de su álbum de debut con el que abrimos esta sesión de Turbo 3, en la que también escuchamos lo último de The Coral, Eva Ryjlen y La Trinidad.

Playlist:

BUM MOTION CLUB - Casi un buen día

BUM MOTION CLUB - Niebla

RUFUS T. FIREFLY - El hombre de otro tiempo

LOS ESTANQUES Y ANNI B SWEET - Brillabas

IVÁN FERREIRO - La humanidad y la Tierra (feat. Tanxugueiras)

CARLANGAS - Regalao

LA TRINIDAD - Convertidos en estatuas

DEADLETTER - The Snitching Hour

EVA RYJLEN - Aquelarre eléctrico

IDEALIPSTICKS - Legs

THE WHITE STRIPES - Hypnotize

LADY BANANA - La jaula

ROYAL BLOOD - Mountains At Midnight

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness

THEM CROOKED VULTURES - Bandoliers

FOO FIGHTERS - Under You

NINE INCH NAILS - The Hand That Feeds

GYOZA - Killing Goode

BATTOSAI - Entiéndeme

LE MUR - Epimeteo

GOBLIN CIRCUS - Creepy Monster

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Gila Monster

METALLICA - Screaming Suicide

THE CORAL - Wild Bird

THE CORAL - Dreaming of You

JAMES SKELLY - You've Got It All

BLUR - There's No Other Way