Potentes novedades en esta sesión: escuchamos los tres primeros avances del nuevo y esperado disco de Boygenius, el súper grupo formado por Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus y Julien Baker; y te presentamos 'Tropic Morning News', una de las canciones del próximo álbum de The National. Además, nuevos temas de Repion, King Tuff, Fruit Bats, Wild Pink y Dirty Honey.
Playlist:
THE NATIONAL - Don't Swallow the Cap
WILD PINK - See You Better Now
THE WAR ON DRUGS - Oceans of Darkness
KING TUFF - Tell Me
FRUIT BATS - Waking Up in Los Angeles
L.A. - Stop The Clocks
THE NATIONAL - Tropic Morning News
PHOEBE BRIDGERS - Kyoto
NEUMAN - Recovered Files
BOYGENIUS - $20
BOYGENIUS - Emily I'm Sorry
BOYGENIUS - True Blue
LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning
THE ARCS - Sunshine
RICHARD SWIFT - Lady Luck
LEVITANTS - Adelante
REPION - Pronto
REPION - Brillante
CALA VENTO - Equilibrio
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die
DIRTY HONEY - Gypsy
DIRTY HONEY - Heartbreaker 2.0
LED ZEPPELIN - Immigrant Song (Live 1972)
THE WHITE STRIPES - Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine
THE WHITE STRIPES - Black Math