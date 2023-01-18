01:58:57

Potentes novedades en esta sesión: escuchamos los tres primeros avances del nuevo y esperado disco de Boygenius, el súper grupo formado por Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus y Julien Baker; y te presentamos 'Tropic Morning News', una de las canciones del próximo álbum de The National. Además, nuevos temas de Repion, King Tuff, Fruit Bats, Wild Pink y Dirty Honey.

Playlist:

THE NATIONAL - Don't Swallow the Cap

WILD PINK - See You Better Now

THE WAR ON DRUGS - Oceans of Darkness

KING TUFF - Tell Me

FRUIT BATS - Waking Up in Los Angeles

L.A. - Stop The Clocks

THE NATIONAL - Tropic Morning News

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - Kyoto

NEUMAN - Recovered Files

BOYGENIUS - $20

BOYGENIUS - Emily I'm Sorry

BOYGENIUS - True Blue

LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning

THE ARCS - Sunshine

RICHARD SWIFT - Lady Luck

LEVITANTS - Adelante

REPION - Pronto

REPION - Brillante

CALA VENTO - Equilibrio

RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die

DIRTY HONEY - Gypsy

DIRTY HONEY - Heartbreaker 2.0

LED ZEPPELIN - Immigrant Song (Live 1972)

THE WHITE STRIPES - Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

THE WHITE STRIPES - Black Math