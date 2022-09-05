01:58:57

¡Vamos allá! Comenzamos nueva temporada en Radio 3 siguiendo nuestra tradición: el programa de hoy está elaborado con muchos de los cañonazos que nos habéis recomendado vía Twitter (@Turbo3r3). Suenan Wet Leg, The Snuts, The Strokes, Monteperdido, Foo Fighters, Them Crooked Vultures, Fanny, Royal Blood, The Blue Stones, Nuevo Berlín, Sexy Zebras, Bloc Party y Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, entre otros. Además, Dandy Piranha, cantante de Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, nos deja su propuesta para cerrar el programa: 'And, Goodnight', temón de Ty Segall.

Playlist:

DUNE RATS - Up

WET LEG - Wet Dream

THE SNUTS - The Rodeo

THE STROKES - Reptilia

PARQUET COURTS - Watching Strangers Smile

LOVE OF LESBIAN - Los irrompibles

IDLES - Crawl!

MONTEPERDIDO - Silla del Ikea

FANNY - Hey Bulldog

SUEDE - That Boy on the Stage

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - I Hate You

THE BLUE STONES - Rolling With the Punches

FOO FIGHTERS - Come Back

THEM CROOKED VULTURES - Gunman

NUEVO BERLÍN - Luna creciente

SEXY ZEBRAS - Jaleo

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - The Ghost of Tom Joad

LITTLE CAESAR - Down-N-Dirty

ROYAL BLOOD - Little Monster

CULT OF LION - Astral Games

BLOC PARTY - Acting Out

BLOC PARTY - Traps

BLOC PARTY - Banquet

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - El valle

TY SEGALL - And, Goodnight [El temón de Dandy Piranha (DMBK)]