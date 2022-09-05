¡Vamos allá! Comenzamos nueva temporada en Radio 3 siguiendo nuestra tradición: el programa de hoy está elaborado con muchos de los cañonazos que nos habéis recomendado vía Twitter (@Turbo3r3). Suenan Wet Leg, The Snuts, The Strokes, Monteperdido, Foo Fighters, Them Crooked Vultures, Fanny, Royal Blood, The Blue Stones, Nuevo Berlín, Sexy Zebras, Bloc Party y Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, entre otros. Además, Dandy Piranha, cantante de Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, nos deja su propuesta para cerrar el programa: 'And, Goodnight', temón de Ty Segall.
Playlist:
DUNE RATS - Up
WET LEG - Wet Dream
THE SNUTS - The Rodeo
THE STROKES - Reptilia
PARQUET COURTS - Watching Strangers Smile
LOVE OF LESBIAN - Los irrompibles
IDLES - Crawl!
MONTEPERDIDO - Silla del Ikea
FANNY - Hey Bulldog
SUEDE - That Boy on the Stage
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES - I Hate You
THE BLUE STONES - Rolling With the Punches
FOO FIGHTERS - Come Back
THEM CROOKED VULTURES - Gunman
NUEVO BERLÍN - Luna creciente
SEXY ZEBRAS - Jaleo
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - The Ghost of Tom Joad
LITTLE CAESAR - Down-N-Dirty
ROYAL BLOOD - Little Monster
CULT OF LION - Astral Games
BLOC PARTY - Acting Out
BLOC PARTY - Traps
BLOC PARTY - Banquet
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - El valle
TY SEGALL - And, Goodnight [El temón de Dandy Piranha (DMBK)]