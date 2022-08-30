01:58:52

Por fin llegó el día: escuchamos lo nuevo de Arctic Monkeys, 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball', primer avance de su próximo disco, 'The Car'. Analizamos la canción y te contamos qué nos ha parecido. Y también en esta sesión: novedades de Marcus King, Whitney, The Blue Stones, Maryland y Drugdealer.

Playlist:

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Four Out Of Five

ARCTIC MONKEYS - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Star Treatment

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella

MARCUS KING - Pain

THE RECORD COMPANY - Hound Dog

CLUTCH - Electric Worry

WUNDERHORSE - Leader of the Pack

THE BLUE STONES - One By One

THE BLUE STONES - Good Ideas

DJO - Figure You Out

DJO - Personal Lies

THE LAZY EYES - Fuzz Jam

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - El valle

SPIRAL DRIVE - Heatwave

MOTHER'S CAKE - The Sun

MAGDALENA BAY - All You Do

WHITNEY - Memory

DRUGDEALER - Someone to Love

GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

GOLDEN DAWN ARKESTRA - Join as One

MELT YOURSELF DOWN - Fun Fun Fun

LADY BANANA - My Shadow Follows

MARYLAND - Ser motivo

REPION - Brillante