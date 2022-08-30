Por fin llegó el día: escuchamos lo nuevo de Arctic Monkeys, 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball', primer avance de su próximo disco, 'The Car'. Analizamos la canción y te contamos qué nos ha parecido. Y también en esta sesión: novedades de Marcus King, Whitney, The Blue Stones, Maryland y Drugdealer.
Playlist:
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Four Out Of Five
ARCTIC MONKEYS - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Star Treatment
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Arabella
MARCUS KING - Pain
THE RECORD COMPANY - Hound Dog
CLUTCH - Electric Worry
WUNDERHORSE - Leader of the Pack
THE BLUE STONES - One By One
THE BLUE STONES - Good Ideas
DJO - Figure You Out
DJO - Personal Lies
THE LAZY EYES - Fuzz Jam
DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA - El valle
SPIRAL DRIVE - Heatwave
MOTHER'S CAKE - The Sun
MAGDALENA BAY - All You Do
WHITNEY - Memory
DRUGDEALER - Someone to Love
GORILLAZ - Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)
GOLDEN DAWN ARKESTRA - Join as One
MELT YOURSELF DOWN - Fun Fun Fun
LADY BANANA - My Shadow Follows
MARYLAND - Ser motivo
REPION - Brillante