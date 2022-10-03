01:59:04

Arrancamos con Lady Banana, que inauguran esta noche la nueva temporada de Los Conciertos de Radio 3. Además, escuchamos nuevas canciones de Arctic Monkeys y DeWolff, te presentamos a Man-Made Sunshine -proyecto en solitario de Conor Mason, cantante de Nothing But Thieves- y te traemos uno de los temas inéditos que incluirá la lujosa reedición de 'Honestidad brutal' de Andrés Calamaro.

Playlist:

LADY BANANA - Domino

MUSE - The Handler

NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Can Your Afford to Be An Individual?

MAN-MADE SUNSHINE - Life's Gonna Kill You (If You Let It)

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint

FATHER JOHN MISTY - Hangout at the Gallows

BAND OF HORSES - Crutch

PIXIES - Haunted House

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Beguiled

HAVALINA - Abismoide

SECOND - Muévete y siente

RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Lafayette (en directo con Anni B Sweet)

SPIRAL DRIVE - Space Train

TROPICAL GOTHCLUB - Double Blind

PINK FLOYD - Shine On You Crazy Diamond

DJO - Roddy

DJO - I Want Your Video

CORY WONG - Welcome 2 Minneapolis (The Paisley Park Session)

ANDRÉS CALAMARO - Loco (En directo, 2005, 'El regreso')

ANDRÉS CALAMARO - Vigilante medio argentino (En directo, 2005, 'El regreso')

ANDRÉS CALAMARO - Pero igual (Canción inédita de 'Honestidad brutal')

THE BEATLES - Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

DEWOLFF - Heart Stopping Kinda Show

THE SHEEPDOGS - Scarborough Street Fight