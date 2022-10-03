Arrancamos con Lady Banana, que inauguran esta noche la nueva temporada de Los Conciertos de Radio 3. Además, escuchamos nuevas canciones de Arctic Monkeys y DeWolff, te presentamos a Man-Made Sunshine -proyecto en solitario de Conor Mason, cantante de Nothing But Thieves- y te traemos uno de los temas inéditos que incluirá la lujosa reedición de 'Honestidad brutal' de Andrés Calamaro.
Playlist:
LADY BANANA - Domino
MUSE - The Handler
NOTHING BUT THIEVES - Can Your Afford to Be An Individual?
MAN-MADE SUNSHINE - Life's Gonna Kill You (If You Let It)
ARCTIC MONKEYS - Body Paint
FATHER JOHN MISTY - Hangout at the Gallows
BAND OF HORSES - Crutch
PIXIES - Haunted House
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Beguiled
HAVALINA - Abismoide
SECOND - Muévete y siente
RUFUS T. FIREFLY - Lafayette (en directo con Anni B Sweet)
SPIRAL DRIVE - Space Train
TROPICAL GOTHCLUB - Double Blind
PINK FLOYD - Shine On You Crazy Diamond
DJO - Roddy
DJO - I Want Your Video
CORY WONG - Welcome 2 Minneapolis (The Paisley Park Session)
ANDRÉS CALAMARO - Loco (En directo, 2005, 'El regreso')
ANDRÉS CALAMARO - Vigilante medio argentino (En directo, 2005, 'El regreso')
ANDRÉS CALAMARO - Pero igual (Canción inédita de 'Honestidad brutal')
THE BEATLES - Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
DEWOLFF - Heart Stopping Kinda Show
THE SHEEPDOGS - Scarborough Street Fight