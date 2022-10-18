01:58:59

¡Nueva canción de Arctic Monkeys! Escuchamos el lado más soul funk de la banda de Alex Turner con 'I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am', adelanto del disco que ve la luz este viernes, 'The Car'. Y también en esta sesión: novedades de Black Honey, Circa Waves, FIDLAR, Bass Drum of Death y Together Pangea.

Playlist:

CIRCA WAVES - Do You Wanna Talk

CIRCA WAVES - Be Your Drug

THE WOMBATS - Flip Me Upside Down

KRAFTKLUB - Ein song reicht

FIDLAR - West Coast

FIDLAR - Sand on the Beach

TOGETHER PANGEA - Cigarette

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Too High

BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Say Your Prayers

ROYAL BLOOD - Little Monster

BLACK HONEY - Charlie Bronson

BLACK HONEY - Out of My Mind

PARAMORE - This Is Why

LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning

BROKEN BELLS - Love On The Run

MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Falling

DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT - Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

ARCTIC MONKEYS - I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

THE SNUTS - Hallelujah Moment

MY KID BROTHER - Spilt Salt

THE 1975 - Happiness

VEINTIUNO - La vida moderna (feat. Love of Lesbian)

THE ACADEMIC - Don't Take It Personally

THE STROKES - 12:51

BLACKWATERS - In the Sun

BILK - Hummus and Pitta

THE CHATS - Out On The Street

WINE LIPS - Eyes

TY SEGALL - You're The Doctor

LADY BANANA - Overflow

LADY BANANA - Bipolar

BALA - Hoy no

HERMANA FURIA - Espiral