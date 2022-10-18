¡Nueva canción de Arctic Monkeys! Escuchamos el lado más soul funk de la banda de Alex Turner con 'I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am', adelanto del disco que ve la luz este viernes, 'The Car'. Y también en esta sesión: novedades de Black Honey, Circa Waves, FIDLAR, Bass Drum of Death y Together Pangea.
Playlist:
CIRCA WAVES - Do You Wanna Talk
CIRCA WAVES - Be Your Drug
THE WOMBATS - Flip Me Upside Down
KRAFTKLUB - Ein song reicht
FIDLAR - West Coast
FIDLAR - Sand on the Beach
TOGETHER PANGEA - Cigarette
BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Too High
BASS DRUM OF DEATH - Say Your Prayers
ROYAL BLOOD - Little Monster
BLACK HONEY - Charlie Bronson
BLACK HONEY - Out of My Mind
PARAMORE - This Is Why
LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning
BROKEN BELLS - Love On The Run
MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Falling
DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT - Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)
ARCTIC MONKEYS - I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am
THE SNUTS - Hallelujah Moment
MY KID BROTHER - Spilt Salt
THE 1975 - Happiness
VEINTIUNO - La vida moderna (feat. Love of Lesbian)
THE ACADEMIC - Don't Take It Personally
THE STROKES - 12:51
BLACKWATERS - In the Sun
BILK - Hummus and Pitta
THE CHATS - Out On The Street
WINE LIPS - Eyes
TY SEGALL - You're The Doctor
LADY BANANA - Overflow
LADY BANANA - Bipolar
BALA - Hoy no
HERMANA FURIA - Espiral